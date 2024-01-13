Game Preview: Penguins at Hurricanes (01.13.24)

Game Notes

Alex Nedeljkovic was drafted by Carolina and spent the first five seasons of his professional career with the Hurricanes. He is 4-2-0 with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in six career games against his former team.

Evgeni Malkin is averaging nearly a point per game against the Hurricanes, registering 42 points (14G-28A) in 48 games.

Jansen Harkins has four points (4A) over his last seven games after going the first 18 games of the season without registering a point. A point tonight would give him the first three-game point streak of his career.

Pittsburgh’s power play has notched 12 goals over the last 14 games, and is operating at 20.3% (12/59) in that span.

Jake Guentzel has 19 points (8G-11A) in 20 career games against the Hurricanes. Twelve (5G-17A) of his 19 points have come in 10 games at PNC Arena.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game riding a five-game point streak (1G-5A) after his assist on Thursday against Vancouver. Karlsson leads all Pittsburgh blueliners with 29 points (7G-22A) and is one point shy of the 30-point plateau. Despite only playing 40 games this season, Karlsson is already looking to become just the ninth Penguins defenseman since the 2004.05 lockout to notch 30 or more points in a season.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game two goals shy of hitting the 20-goal plateau for the seventh-consecutive season. When he reaches this mark, he will become just the seventh player in franchise history to have seven or more 20-goal campaigns with Pittsburgh.

Sidney Crosby notched two goals on Thursday night, giving him 574 career goals. In doing so, Crosby surpassed Hall-of-Famer Mike Bossy (573) for 22nd place on the NHL’s all-time goals list, and now sits three goals from 21st place.

Crosby has been finding the back of the net at a consistent pace. He ranks eighth in the NHL in goals (24). Crosby has been especially dangerous on the road, picking up 24 points (15G-9A) in 20 road games. His 15 goals on the road are tied for second in the NHL.

Crosby has 63 points (23G-40A) in 57 career games against the Carolina Hurricanes. Crosby’s 63 points versus the Hurricanes are second-most among active players, and his 1.11 points-per-game average against them is fifth best (min. 15 GP).

Pittsburgh has been one of the NHL’s most defensively conscious teams this season. The team’s .911 save percentage is fourth-best in the NHL, and their 2.73 goals-against per game is sixth in the league.