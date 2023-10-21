Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)

Game Notes

The Penguins are 5-1-0 over the last six games against the Blues.

Only the Carolina Hurricanes (12) have more third period goals than Pittsburgh (8) thus far in the 2023.24 campaign.

Tristan Jarry has played in five career games versus St. Louis going 5-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and one shutout. He’s stopped 115 of 121 shots he’s faced against them, and his .950 save percentage versus the Blues is best in NHL history among goalies with a minimum of five starts against them.

Bryan Rust has four goals on 10 shots (40.0% shooting percentage) in four career games against St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington.

P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus/minus (+8). His plus-8 was tied for first on the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby enters this game with points in all four of Pittsburgh games this season (3G-2A), which is tied for the longest active point streak in the NHL this season. With a point tonight, Crosby can have a season-opening point streak of five or more games for the fourth time in his career. Evgeni Malkin also has goals in three-consecutive contests (3G-4A), which is tied with David Pastrnak (4G-1A), Trevor Moore (4G-1A) and Sam Reinhart (4G-2A) for the longest active goal streak in the NHL.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight's game two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters this game one point shy of 200 in his career.