Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener

Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day

Getting to Know Reilly Smith

"The Total Package" and "A Really Nice Guy": Get to Know Reilly Smith
Sully Says Penguins at Red Wings

Sully Says: Penguins Lost Themselves for a Few Minutes in the Second, But Had a Hell of a Third
Game Preview: Penguins at Red Wings (10.18.23)

Penguins Acquire Jack Rathbone and Karel Plasek from the Canucks in Exchange for Mark Friedman and Ty Glover

Evgeni Malkin Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Evgeni Malkin Reilly Smith Pittsburgh Penguins

'Dominant' Evgeni Malkin Finding Chemistry with New Linemate Reilly Smith
PensTV Staff Wins Emmy Awards in Two Categories

Sully Says: Penguins vs. Flames

Sully Says: Penguins Got a Lot of Juice from Early Third-Period Goal
African Penguins to Visit PPG Paints Arena Saturday Night Against Calgary for the First of 10 Appearances

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Flames (10.14.23)

Sully Says: Penguins at Capitals

Sully Says: We Played Smart, Which Gives Guys a Chance to Act on Our Talent
Game Preview: Penguins at Capitals (10.13.23)

The Tiger

Ludvig and Shea Add Different Dimensions to Penguins' Defensive Depth

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go

Sully Says: There Were a Lot of Good Things, But We've Got a Ways to Go
Positive Energy Surrounding Refreshed Penguins Going into Puck Drop

Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)

The Penguins travel to St. Louis to take on the Blues tonight at 8:00 PM ET in the final road game before a four-game home stand begins next week.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (2-2-0) STL (1-1-1)

Game Notes

The Penguins are 5-1-0 over the last six games against the Blues.

Only the Carolina Hurricanes (12) have more third period goals than Pittsburgh (8) thus far in the 2023.24 campaign.

Tristan Jarry has played in five career games versus St. Louis going 5-0-0 with a 1.32 goals-against average and one shutout. He’s stopped 115 of 121 shots he’s faced against them, and his .950 save percentage versus the Blues is best in NHL history among goalies with a minimum of five starts against them.

Bryan Rust has four goals on 10 shots (40.0% shooting percentage) in four career games against St. Louis netminder Jordan Binnington.

P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus/minus (+8). His plus-8 was tied for first on the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby enters this game with points in all four of Pittsburgh games this season (3G-2A), which is tied for the longest active point streak in the NHL this season. With a point tonight, Crosby can have a season-opening point streak of five or more games for the fourth time in his career. Evgeni Malkin also has goals in three-consecutive contests (3G-4A), which is tied with David Pastrnak (4G-1A), Trevor Moore (4G-1A) and Sam Reinhart (4G-2A) for the longest active goal streak in the NHL.

Jake Guentzel enters tonight's game two goals shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters this game one point shy of 200 in his career.

