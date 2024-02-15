Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

The Penguins conclude their series of back-to-back games tonight in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-20-7) CHI (14-36-3)

The Blackhawks are currently in a tough position, sitting in 32nd place in the league and with rookie phenom Connor Bedard out due to injury. Chicago is 2-7-1 in the past ten games. Overall this year, Chicago has been better when playing at home, going 10-13-2. Jason Dickinson leads the team in goals with 26, and Philipp Kurashev leads the team in assists (20).