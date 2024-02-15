Game Preview: Penguins at Blackhawks (02.15.24)

Gameday_A_0215_CHI_WEB
By Pittsburgh Penguins
@penguins

The Penguins conclude their series of back-to-back games tonight in Chicago to take on the Blackhawks at 8:30 PM ET.

The game will be available to watch locally on SportsNet Pittsburgh and nationally on ESPN+. Fans can listen to the game on the Penguins app and on 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (23-20-7) CHI (14-36-3)

The Blackhawks are currently in a tough position, sitting in 32nd place in the league and with rookie phenom Connor Bedard out due to injury. Chicago is 2-7-1 in the past ten games. Overall this year, Chicago has been better when playing at home, going 10-13-2. Jason Dickinson leads the team in goals with 26, and Philipp Kurashev leads the team in assists (20).

Related Links

Recent News

Away Game Triggers

0124_AWAY_trigger

News Feed

Pittsburgh's 5-2 Loss to Florida "Hard to Evaluate"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (02.14.24)

Malkin Working on Adjusting His Game

"He Smoked Him Like a Bad Cigar!"

Two Young Fans from Make-A-Wish Become Penguins for a Day

Penguins Fan Turns Crosby Jersey into NFL-Inspired Puffer Jacket

Penguins Don't Play Complete Game in Loss to Winnipeg

Game Preview: Penguins at Jets (02.10.24)

Penguins Face Controversial Challenge in Loss to Wild on Fleury's Night

Penguins Thrilled To Be Part of 'Marc-Andre Fleury Night'

Game Preview: Penguins at Wild (02.09.24)

Dubas Emphasizes Consistency and Power Play Coming Out of Break

Penguins Come Out of the Break Strong with Shutout Win over Jets

PWHL Coming to Detroit and Pittsburgh March 16-17 as Part of “PWHL Takeover Weekend"

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Jets (02.06.24)

Joel Blomqvist Thriving in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Jesse Puljujarvi Earns Contract After Significant Surgery

Chasing the Sun and the Snow: Players Share Bye Week Plans

Penguins Sign Forward Jesse Puljujarvi to a Two-Year Contract

Crosby Has 'The Lebron Effect'

Preview: 2024 NHL All-Star Game

Crosby Soaks Up Olympic-Sized News at All-Star Weekend

What's the 'Scoop' with Alex Nedeljkovic

Catching Up with Brayden Yager

Player Essentials: Erik Karlsson

Penguins Announce Plans for ‘Celebrate 68’ Weekend

Player Recommendations for the Bye Week and Beyond

Black Hockey History Game, Presented by CNX, Scheduled for February 6 Versus the Winnipeg Jets

Crosby headed for All-Star Weekend, Penguins captain remains elite at age 36 

Penguins Celebrate Eller's Milestone Night with Overtime Win

Lars Eller Becomes First Danish Player to Skate in 1,000 NHL Games

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Canadiens (01.27.24)

Malkin's Confidence-Boosting Goal Helps Penguins Get a Point

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Panthers (01.26.24)

Penguins Acquire Forward Maxim Cajkovic from the Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Will Butcher

Night of Assists Soars to New Heights with 'Hometowns and Hangouts' Theme

Penguins Regrouping During Final Stretch Before Break

Penguins to Auction Off Green Jerseys on Saturday to Support The DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Foundation Sports Matter Program

Tough Loss in Arizona Has Frustrating Finish

Game Preview: Penguins at Coyotes (01.22.24)

Pirates' Jack Wilson and Son Jake Pay It Forward to Sidney Crosby

Golden Knights Produce Third-Period Comeback against Pittsburgh

Game Preview: Penguins at Golden Knights (01.20.24)

Pittsburgh’s Goalies Share the Net and Friendship

Colin White Has Pittsburgh Roots

'Success Breeds Success' for Drew O'Connor

Penguins Play Complete Game to Shut Out Seattle

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Kraken (01.15.24)

Penguins Focused on Consistency at Halfway Point

Jarry's Terrific Play Helps Penguins Get a Point in Carolina