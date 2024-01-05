Crosby ‘not getting credit he deserves right now,’ Marchand says

BOSTON – Brad Marchand says the headlines about the 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be about the young players dominating the leaderboards across the League, about Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid and Connor Bedard, the faces of the current and future NHL.

But the Boston Bruins forward doesn’t want anyone to sleep on Sidney Crosby.

Crosby, who was named to his sixth All-Star Game on Thursday, scored the go-ahead goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins and had two assists in a 6-5 win against the Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday. Crosby has 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 37 games this season and the 36-year-old has worked his way up to No. 12 on the all-time points list with 1,543.

Matthews, 26, the Toronto Maple Leafs center, leads the NHL with 30 goals, while McDavid, 26, of the Edmonton Oilers, is tied for third in the NHL with 53 points this season. Bedard, 18, of the Chicago Blackhawks, leads all rookies in goals (15), assists (18) and points (33),

“I think he’s still obviously one of the best in the world, but he’s not really getting the credit he deserves right now,” Marchand said. “A lot of the attention is on the younger guys, but if you look at the details of the game, and full 200 feet, he’s by far the best player in the League, him and (Colorado Avalanche forward) Nathan MacKinnon.”

He added, “Two good Nova Scotia boys.”

Marchand has long admired Crosby’s game, playing on a line with him and his then-Bruins teammate Patrice Bergeron at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

“It’s all in the way that he prepares and the way he has for years,” the 35-year-old said. “I think what a lot of players don’t understand, especially young players, is that the work that you put in when you’re younger and early in your career and even throughout your career, it doesn’t benefit you for the next season, it’s a continuation of building it for down the road.

“That’s something that he’s done so well for such a long time is the way he trains and takes care of himself and is always trying to get better, his competitiveness on and off the ice, it’s unmatched.”

Marchand and Crosby traded goals in the third period Thursday, with Marchand scoring the game-tying goal, shorthanded, at 3:08 of the period and Crosby doing him one better at 11:19.