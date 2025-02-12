NHL's new 'Tricky' ad has players unimpressed with each other's best moves

On a breakaway, during a penalty shot, a shootout opportunity or just a really good scoring chance, deceit is the name of the game for a goal-scorer.
In fact, one might say the best thing NHL players can be in that situation: Tricky.
A new ad from the League, the latest in "The Next Golden Era is Now" series, has some of the world's best hockey players quite unimpressed with each other's skills.
Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk , Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak , Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander , Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou are featured in the spot, pretty much shrugging off each other's best moves all while Run DMC's 1987 classic "It's Tricky" blares in the background.