Marner stunned by Bobrovsky save in All-Star final, throws glove at goalie

You've heard of the glove save. Now we have the save-glove.

Toronto Maple Leafs and Team Matthews forward Mitchell Marner was so surprised by the save Florida Panthers and Team McDavid goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made on him during the 2024 Honda/Rogers NHL All Star Game on Saturday he pursued the only recourse he had: Marner threw his glove at the goalie.

Marner appeared to have a wide-open net in the final seconds of the first period of the day's third and final game thanks to a beautiful pass from teammate William Nylander , but Bobrovsky slid all the way across the crease to his right in a full split, knocking the puck away harmlessly with his blocker.

After Marner threw his head back in disbelief, he popped the glove off his right hand and tossed it at Bobrovsky's five-hole. But the veteran goalie stopped the glove too, closing his skates together before returning the equipment to its original owner.

The first period buzzer sounded a split second later and Marner and Bobrovsky shared a quick hug before skating back to their benches.