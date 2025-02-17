Finland Quarter-Century Teams selected by NHL.com during 4 Nations Face-Off

FIRST TEAM

Forwards

Aleksander Barkov

Mikko Rantanen

Teemu Selanne

Defensemen

Sami Salo

Kimmo Timonen

Goalie

Pekka Rinne

Forwards: Barkov became the first Finland-born captain in the NHL to hoist the Stanley Cup last season with the Florida Panthers. He's won the Selke Trophy, given to the best defensive forward in the NHL, twice (2021, 2024), and the 2019 Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, presented to the player that exhibited the best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability. He led his country in the quarter century in plus/minus (plus-126) and was second in points (745). Rantanen is in a league of his own with his regular season points-per-game average of 1.10, with Barkov (0.97) a distant second. He was better in the Stanley Cup Playoffs with an average of 1.25 points per game, and he won the Cup with the 2021-22 Colorado Avalanche.

Selanne was first among Finland-born players in regular-season points (780) and scored the most goals (356) and game-winning goals (65). He won the Stanley Cup with the 2006-07 Anaheim Ducks and became the second Finland-born player after Jari Kurri to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame (Class of 2017). Selanne was awarded the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy in 2006, given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. In the past quarter century he won one Olympic silver medal (2006), two bronze (2010, 2014), and a bronze medal at the 2008 IIHF World Championship.

Defensemen: Timonen was first among defensemen in games played (1,024), goals (107), assists (428) and power-play points (314). He also played 105 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (35 points; four goals, 31 assists), most among his countrymen. The reliable and excellent puck-moving defenseman retired after 16 seasons when he lifted the Stanley Cup as a member of the 2014-15 Chicago Blackhawks. Salo was second in goals (90) and had the second-best plus/minus rating (plus-108) after Esa Lindell (plus-114). He was first in game-winning goals (23) and played 98 postseason games.

Goalie: Rinne was selected by the Nashville Predators in the eighth round (No. 258) of the 2004 NHL Draft and became a diamond in the rough. He was first during the quarter century in games played (683), starts (667), wins (369) and shutouts (60), and he scored into an empty net against the Blackhawks on Jan. 9, 2020. Rinne was named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy as the best goalie in the NHL four times, and won it in 2018. He helped Nashville to its first Stanley Cup Final in 2017, a six-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, and retired after the 2020-21 season, when he was awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented to a player for leading on the ice and off it with humanitarian work.