NHL All-Star Player Draft live blog

7:00 p.m.

Well, that's it from Toronto. Looking at the rosters below, it promises to be a wild All-Star Game on Saturday. Thanks for following along.

The matchups for the All-Star Game on Saturday will be:

Game 1: Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid

Game 2: Team Hughes vs Team Matthews

Here are the rosters for Saturday:

Team Hughes

Quinn Hughes, VAN

Elias Pettersson, VAN

Nikita Kucherov, TBL

Thatcher Demko, VAN

Kyle Connor, WPG

Brady Tkachuk, OTT

Jesper Bratt, NJD

Cam Talbot, LAK

Brock Boeser, VAN

J.T. Miller, VAN

Frank Vatrano, ANA

Team Matthews

Auston Matthews, TOR

Morgan Rielly, TOR

William Nylander, TOR

Mitch Marner, TOR

Jake Oettinger, DAL

Clayton Keller, ARI

Mathew Barzal, NYI

Igor Shesterkin, NYR

Filip Forsberg, NSH

Alex DeBrincat, DET

Vincent Trocheck, NYR

Team MacKinnon

Nathan MacKinnon, COL

Cale Makar, COL

Sidney Crosby, PIT

Alexandar Georgiev, COL

Kirill Kaprizov, MIN

Sebastian Aho, CAR

Tom Wilson, WSH

Jeremy Swayman, BOS

Travis Konecny, PHI

Elias Lindholm, VAN

Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA

Team McDavid

Connor McDavid, EDM

Leon Draisaitl, EDM

Connor Hellebuyck, WPG

David Pastrnak, BOS

Rasmus Dahlin, BUF

Robert Thomas, STL

Sam Reinhart, FLA

Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA

Boone Jenner, CBJ

Nick Suzuki, MTL

Tomas Hertl, SJS