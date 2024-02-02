Welcome to the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.
NHL All-Star Player Draft live blog
All the picks, news, sights, sounds from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto
© Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images
7:00 p.m.
Well, that's it from Toronto. Looking at the rosters below, it promises to be a wild All-Star Game on Saturday. Thanks for following along.
The matchups for the All-Star Game on Saturday will be:
Game 1: Team MacKinnon vs. Team McDavid
Game 2: Team Hughes vs Team Matthews
Here are the rosters for Saturday:
Team Hughes
Quinn Hughes, VAN
Elias Pettersson, VAN
Nikita Kucherov, TBL
Thatcher Demko, VAN
Kyle Connor, WPG
Brady Tkachuk, OTT
Jesper Bratt, NJD
Cam Talbot, LAK
Brock Boeser, VAN
J.T. Miller, VAN
Frank Vatrano, ANA
Team Matthews
Auston Matthews, TOR
Morgan Rielly, TOR
William Nylander, TOR
Mitch Marner, TOR
Jake Oettinger, DAL
Clayton Keller, ARI
Mathew Barzal, NYI
Igor Shesterkin, NYR
Filip Forsberg, NSH
Alex DeBrincat, DET
Vincent Trocheck, NYR
Team MacKinnon
Nathan MacKinnon, COL
Cale Makar, COL
Sidney Crosby, PIT
Alexandar Georgiev, COL
Kirill Kaprizov, MIN
Sebastian Aho, CAR
Tom Wilson, WSH
Jeremy Swayman, BOS
Travis Konecny, PHI
Elias Lindholm, VAN
Oliver Bjorkstrand, SEA
Team McDavid
Connor McDavid, EDM
Leon Draisaitl, EDM
Connor Hellebuyck, WPG
David Pastrnak, BOS
Rasmus Dahlin, BUF
Robert Thomas, STL
Sam Reinhart, FLA
Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA
Boone Jenner, CBJ
Nick Suzuki, MTL
Tomas Hertl, SJS
6:59 p.m.
The final round ends with the final four players being selected by Maple Leafs great Dave Keon, who gets a big hand from the Toronto crowd. He hands out envelopes for of the last four to select.
Vincent Trocheck goes first and lands on Team Matthews with his Rangers teammate Igor Shesterkin.
Tomas Hertl joins Team McDavid; Frank Vatrano lands Team Hughes and Oliver Bjorkstrand of the Seattle Kraken lands on Team MacKinnon.
6:48 p.m.
The ninth round will see Maple Leafs great David Keon help the final four players select where they are going.
Team Hughes makes the last pick of the eighth round, taking J.T. Miller of the Canucks. That makes five Canucks on Team Hughes.
Team Matthews, not messing around, takes Alex DeBrincat from the Red Wings. Sort of suprising he lasted this long in the draft.
Team McDavid starts the eighth round by taking Nick Suzuki of the Montreal Canadiens.
Tate McRae and Team MacKinnon take Elias Lindholm, who was just traded from her favorite team -- the Flames -- to the Canucks.
6:45 p.m.
Team McDavid takes Boone Jenner of Columbus to finish the seventh round.
Team MacKinnon, saying it needs an agitator, takes Travis Konecny of the Flyers.
Morgan Rielly and Team Matthews take the "best moustache" in the NHL in Filip Forsberg of the Predators.
Team Hughes starts the seventh round with them taking Brock Boeser of Vancouver. This after Buble' said he did his hair for three hours before the draft.
6:34 p.m.
The sixth round was the goalie round, with each team taking their second goalie.
It ended with Team Hughes taking the last goalie available, but the Hughes try to take Brock Boeser, and are soundly shot down. So, Michael Buble recovers and selects Cam Talbot from the Los Angeles Kings.
Team Matthews takes their second goalie, Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers. Team Matthews is loading up here.
Team MacKinnon takes another goalie, Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins.
The six round starts with Team McDavid taking its second goalie, grabbing Sergei Bobrovsky. So, that's two Panthers in a row for McDavid after taking Sam Reinhart.
6:31 p.m.
The fifth round ends with Team McDavid and Will Arnett, wearing a Maple Leafs hat, take Sam Reinhart. As if Team McDavid needs more goals.
Tate McRae and MacKinnon, after being told they need to add some grit by the Hughes brothers, add Tom Wilson of the Capitals. That is certainly some grit.
Team Matthews picks a Mathew. Mathew Barzal joins the quartet of Maple Leafs.
Jesper Bratt is selected by Team Hughes. Bratt was a late addition to the All-Star Game, replacing the injured Jack Hughes. So, that makes sense.
6:23 p.m.
Now we get to the fourth round and the thinking caps are on.
The fourth round ends with Team Hughes and Michael Buble, after saying they need the full 10 minutes to pick, selected Brady Tkachuk.
Team Matthews takes Clayton Keller from the Coyotes. Hey, Matthews is from Arizona, so that makes sense.
Tate McRae, a big hockey fan, says Team MacKinnon will take Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes, loading up team Yellow with another goal-scorer.
Will Arnett, after telling McDavid and Draisaitl not to ask the actor, take Robert Thomas from the St. Louis Blues to start the fourth round.
6:21 p.m.
The third round ends with Team McDavid taking Rasmus Dahlin of the Buffalo Sabres.
After declaring the boston creme is his favorite donut, Nathan MacKinnon selected Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild.
Team Matthews has to take someone other than a Maple Leafs player, and with their third pick, Morgan Rielly announces they have selected Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars. That's three goalies off the board.
The Hughes brothers start the third round by taking Kyle Connor of the Winnipeg Jets.
6:17 p.m.
The Hughes brothers, after a strategy session with Michael Buble, take Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko.
Justin Bieber said he's trusting Matthews and Rielly to make the right picks, and they announce that Mitchell Marner will be the fourth Maple Leafs player on that team. That's all four Maple Leafs on the same team.
MacKinnon and Makar take Alexandar Georgiev, their Avalanche teammate and goalie. That's two goalies off the board.
Team McDavid starts the second round and, after a commercial break, picks David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins.
That's McDavid, Draisaitl and Pastrnak on the same team, and maybe the same line.
6:10 p.m.
The first round is over:
With the last pick of the fourth round, Team McDavid takes the first goalie, Winnipeg Jets Connor Hellebuyck.
Tate McRae makes the third pick, for Team MacKinnon. And they take Sidney Crosby, reuniting Nova Scotia Boys MacKinnon and Crosby.
Not a shock, that Team Matthews take William Nylander with the second pick, there are now 3 Maple Leafs on the same team.
With the first pick, after much discussion, Team Hughes takes Nikita Kucherov.
He's on pace for 140 points, which would topple his career high of 132, set in 2018-19.
5:45 p.m.
A total of 36 players still do not know what team they will represent at the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game on Saturday (3 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS), but they will find out soon.
Four sets of captains, assistant captains and celebrity captains will pick seven skaters and two goalies per team.
The results of the draft lottery has Team Hughes (Jack Hughes, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Michael Bublé) picking first, Team Matthews (Auston Matthews, Morgan Rielly, Justin Bieber) picking second; Team MacKinnon (Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Tate McRae) picking third and Team McDavid (Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Will Arnett) picking fourth. Jack Hughes is injured and will not be participating in the All-Star Game, but will still be helping choose the roster for Team Hughes.
This is snake draft, so Team McDavid will pick fourth and fifth.
One rule to keep in mind is that all goalies need to be selected by the end of the seventh round.
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price will provide all the picks, news and highlights from the draft.
Team is Hughes is on the clock.