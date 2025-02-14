MONTREAL -- Brady and Matthew Tkachuk had never played a meaningful hockey game together on the same team before Thursday.
Tkachuk brothers help U.S. charge past Finland in 4 Nations Face-Off
Matthew, Brady each scores twice, Werenski has 3 assists in win
They turned their first into one for the ages.
The brothers each scored two goals, Matthew added an assist, and the United States pulled away in the third period for a 6-1 win against Finland in the first game for both teams in the 4 Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre.
"I don't really think it's hit yet, to be honest with you," Brady Tkachuk said. "I can only imagine how proud my parents, family and friends that have helped us along the way [are]. I know from my experience I was really excited for this tournament and after a couple of days this has been the best experience in my hockey life."
Jake Guentzel and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, Zach Werenski had three assists, Jack Eichel had two, and Connor Hellebuyck made 20 saves for the U.S. (1-0-0-0).
The regulation win gives the U.S. a tournament-leading three points after all four teams played a game. Canada (0-1-0-0) earned two points from its 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday.
The United States' next game will be against Canada at Bell Centre on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).
"It's going to be the biggest game that I've ever played in my career," Brady Tkachuk said. "There's a big buildup to it. U.S. vs. Canada, it's bigger than just the guys on the ice. It's so many people past, present and future down the road that are so excited about it."
Complete coverage of 4 Nations Face-Off
Canada, Finland, Sweden, United States go head-to-head Feb. 12-20 in Montreal, Boston
Henri Jokiharju scored the first goal of the game, but Juuse Saros (26 saves) allowed six straight after that for Finland (0-0-0-1). He gave up four goals on 12 shots in the third: two in the first 26 seconds, and another three minutes in.
"The first period was really even and actually, second period was [the] best part from us," Finland coach Antti Pennanen said. "We had a couple of good chances, we didn't score. Actually, I don't know what happened after that. Start of the third was, I don't know how to say that, but we weren't ready for that."
Finland, the only team in the tournament with zero points after one game, next plays Saturday against Sweden here (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). The Swedes earned one point with their overtime loss Wednesday.
Pennanen was noncommittal on Saros being the starting goalie against Sweden.
"Of course we need to think about that," he said. "It was a tough day for [Saros]. He was really good through the first 40 minutes, but I think we need to analyze this game and let's make those decisions [Friday] or Saturday."
Jokiharju gave Finland a 1-0 lead at 7:31 of the first period.
The U.S. tied it 1-1 on Brady Tkachuk's first goal at 10:22. He fumbled Boldy's pass to him into the slot but got the puck to the left of the net and banked a shot in off Saros.
"I think we were close to the game we wanted to play," Finland captain Aleksander Barkov said. "It was a good battle by us. We did a lot of right things, created some chances. Obviously, they got away in the third."
Before that, though, coach Mike Sullivan adjusted the U.S. forward lines midway through the second period, putting the Tkachuks together on Eichel's wings and shifting Kyle Connor to play with Boldy and J.T. Miller.
It worked.
Boldy made it 2-1 at 17:04. He set up in the high slot and deflected Minnesota Wild teammate Brock Faber's shot from the right point down and through Saros' legs.
"It was huge," Faber said. "It was an incredible play by him. I didn't have to do much. The lane opened up, I saw his stick and tried to shoot it right at his stick. He made a great play. He played a great game. That was a big momentum swing."
Olli Maatta was called for hooking Auston Matthews at 19:57, setting up the U.S. with a power play to start the third.
Matthew Tkachuk cashed in, making it 3-1 at 15 seconds. He scored with a glove-side shot from above the right face-off circle that appeared to change directions off the stick of Finland defenseman Niko Mikkola, fooling Saros.
Eleven seconds later, Guentzel made it 4-1. He scored on the rush from the left circle off a pass from Matthews.
The two goals in 11 seconds tied an NHL international tournament record for the fastest consecutive goals scored by one team, set by the U.S. against Finland in the 1991 Canada Cup (both by Joel Otto).
"We couldn't push back anymore after that," Barkov said.
Brady Tkachuk extended the lead to 5-1 at 3:00 when he took a pass from Eichel and scored after making a move to his backhand. Matthew had the second assist.
Matthew then made it 6-1 with a power-play goal at 11:13.
"I think it was better than all those dreams that you have," Brady said. "It's amazing. Honestly, I don't really have words to describe it right now, but I think by saying that there's no complacency. We just want to keep making more memories."
NOTES: The Tkachuk brothers became the first siblings to each score multiple goals in the same NHL international tournament game. … Werenski set the record for most assists by a U.S. defenseman in an NHL international tournament game. He tied the record for most assists and points by any defenseman in an NHL international game.