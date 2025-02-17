Canada clinches berth in 4 Nations title game, holds off Finland

The rematch is officially on after Canada held on to defeat Finland 5-3 at TD Garden on Monday behind two goals from Nathan MacKinnon and three assists from Sam Reinhart.

"The last thing we wanted to do was go home today or tomorrow," MacKinnon said. "We'd love to play [the United States] again. We feel we can beat those guys."

Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves for Canada (1-1-0-1), which will play the U.S. here on Thursday.

The United States advanced to the final when it defeated Canada 3-1 in an emotionally charged game at Bell Centre on Saturday that featured three fights in the first nine seconds.

"We came here for this purpose and now it's win one more game, and it just happens to be against the team that beat us after the fireworks that went off Saturday night," Canada coach Jon Cooper said. "I think it should be a pretty good made-for-TV event."

It got dicey for the Canadians at the end, though.

Finland scored three straight goals in the third period, including two from Mikael Granlund 23 seconds apart to make it 4-3 with 1:17 remaining.