Tkachuk Named NHL's 3rd Star of the Week

SUNRISE, Fla. – Even on break, Matthew Tkachuk is earning accolades.

After posting eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games, the Florida Panthers forward was honored as the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 28, the league announced on Monday.

The other stars were Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (First Star) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Second Star).

Helping the Panthers go 4-0-0 and improve to 31-14-4 on the season, Tkachuk cracked the scoresheet in all four games last week, including registering three multi-point performances.

After notching a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Nashville on Jan. 22, the 26-year-old earned first-star honors with two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Jan. 24.