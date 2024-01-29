Tkachuk Named NHL's 3rd Star of the Week

Panthers forward ranked tied for second in the NHL with 8 points (4G, 4A) last week

Tkachuk SOTW_16x9 (1)
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Even on break, Matthew Tkachuk is earning accolades.

After posting eight points (four goals, four assists) in four games, the Florida Panthers forward was honored as the NHL’s Third Star of the Week for the week ending Jan. 28, the league announced on Monday.

The other stars were Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov (First Star) and Edmonton's Connor McDavid (Second Star).

Helping the Panthers go 4-0-0 and improve to 31-14-4 on the season, Tkachuk cracked the scoresheet in all four games last week, including registering three multi-point performances.

After notching a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Nashville on Jan. 22, the 26-year-old earned first-star honors with two goals and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Coyotes on Jan. 24.

Tkachuk scores his 15th to make it 4-0 in the second.

From there, Tkachuk dished out an assist during a 3-2 shootout win at Pittsburgh on Jan. 26 and then posted a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against the Islanders on Jan. 27.

Since Jan. 1, Tkachuk ranks tied for second in the NHL with 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists).

During that torrid stretch, he’s produced at least one point in 12 of 13 games.

“There’s been a lot of offense and there’s just been a lot of guys pitching in,” Tkachuk said.

Tkachuk is the second Panther to be honored as one of the NHL’s Stars of the Week this season, joining scoring machine Sam Reinhart, who has been a star three times already.

Given his numbers, it wouldn't be surprisning to see Tkachuk end up as one of the NHL's Stars of the Month for January.

But for that, we'll have to wait and see.

