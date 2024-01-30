Territory Talk: Panthers Sitting Pretty at All-Star Break (Ep. 284)

Panthers at the break, second-half predictions and more on this week's podcast

By Jameson Olive
By Jameson Olive

On this week’s episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive break down how the Florida Panthers look heading into the 2024 NHL All-Star Break.

Plus, Doug and Jameson also make a few second-half predictions, including how many goals Sam Reinhart will end up with.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers are sitting pretty at the break. (0:30)
  • Is this a new blueprint for the rest of the NHL? (6:00)
  • The Lightning aren’t going away just yet. (10:30)
  • What’s in store for the Panthers in the second half? (13:50)
  • How many “heavyweight” teams are there in the NHL right now? (26:30)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

