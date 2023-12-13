RECAP: Kraken 4, Panthers 0

SEATTLE – The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 4-0 loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 17-9-2.

“We didn’t create a lot today,” Florida forward Evan Rodrigues said. “I thought they did a good job of being hard defensively. They were heavy on the backcheck and they really clogged the middle. I think they did to us what we usually do to other teams. We didn’t do enough to kind of break them down.”

The first period came and went with neither team touching twine. The Panthers held the Kraken to just three shots on goal, matching the fewest shots on goal they’ve given up in a period this season. The other time? That was also against the Kraken on Oct. 28.

Despite not generating much in terms of offense, Seattle broke the ice when Kailer Yamamoto took a stretch pass from Will Borgen, slipped behind Florida’s defense and beat Sergei Bobrovsky on a breakaway to make it 1-0 at 3:06 of the second period.

Struggling to get pucks on net on the power play, the Panthers came up empty on two trips to the man advantage in the second period while posting just one scoring chance.

“We were a little tight back there,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “There’s no doubt about it. We’re not moving the puck or our feet particularly quick. I don’t think we’ve relied on our power play a whole lot in the first third of the season, which for me is a good thing. We’re a pretty good 5-on-5 team right now, pretty good penalty kill team. Usually what happens is you’ll get to the frustration point on it and then break loose.”

Doubling the lead for the Kraken in the third period, Ryker Evans, suiting up in just his fourth NHL game, carried the puck around the net before sending a pass into the slot to tee up Pierre-Edouard Bellemare for a one-timer goal to make it 2-0 at 5:59.

Looking for a spark, the Panthers switched up their lines a bit in the period. Matthew Tkachuk joined Eetu Luostarinen and Anton Lundell, while Sam Bennett centered Rodrigues and Nick Cousins. Both the top line and fourth lines remained the same.

At 9:13, Alex Wennberg scored off the rush to extend Seattle’s lead to 3-0.

Keeping the Cats off the board, Joey Daccord stopped all 24 shots he faced for the Kraken.

Florida also had 19 missed shots.

“I think we came out good, played hard, but couldn’t get the puck in the net,” Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “They did a good job boxing us out. We’ve got to get a guy in front. I felt like their goalie saw the puck the whole game.”

With 3:51 left in regulation, an empty-net goal from Eeli Tolvanen made it 4-0.

“I think we were comfortable in a tight game and then we got on the power play, it didn’t go, and we got a little uncomfortable with it,” Maurice said. “Even with that, we got a third of our shots blocked and a third of our shots missed the net. A big chunk of our offense just never got to their net. A tight game. They played hard, they battled hard.”

With the win, the Kraken snapped out of an eight-game losing streak.

THEY SAID IT

“We created a lot, but we just didn’t have that finish.” – Gustav Forsling

“He’s been so good like that for us all year. I think we average 27 shot a night that we give up, and he’s been great.” – Paul Maurice on Sergei Bobrovsky

“I don’t think it really got away from us even when they scored the second. You’re not going to just roll over. We’ve had a lot of comebacks this year. We tried to. We just didn’t do enough to create offense.” – Evan Rodrigues

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 28-25 in scoring chances.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- The Panthers controlled 80.77% of shot attempts when Aaron Ekblad was on the ice at 5-on-5.

- Aleksander Barkov won 59% of his faceoffs.

- The Panthers had 16 of their shots blocked.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Looking to start a new winning streak, the Panthers will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.