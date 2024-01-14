RECAP: Devils 4, Panthers 1

Panthers can't find the goals they need as win streak ends at nine games

FLA-vs
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Well, you can’t win ‘em all.

But winning nine of the last 10? We'll take that.

With no puck luck to be found, the Florida Panthers saw their win streak end at nine games with a 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

“We played hard tonight, but there wasn’t a whole lot of easy,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “You have to give them credit. They closed the gaps. They were a real quick team. But I thought we saw some wear on our group a little bit tonight. I thought there was lots of will. We just couldn’t get a handle on it the way we’d like to.”

Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at 27-13-2, Florida’s win streak -- which began all the way back on Dec. 23 -- was the third longest in the franchise’s history.

“It was fantastic,” said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who won seven games during the streak. “It was great and we beat really good teams -- really, really high skilled teams. It was good. It’s a long season. It doesn’t matter about the streaks or stuff. It’s all to prepare ourselves for the playoffs, learn our lessons and keep going.”

Breaking the ice on the road, the Devils took an early lead when a shot from Alexander Holtz from the right circle deflected off a defender’s stick and fluttered through a small hole just over Bobrovsky’s left shoulder to make it 1-0 at 3:50 of the first period.

Doubling the lead for the Devils, Michael McLeod crashed the net, pounced on a loose puck just outside the blue paint and slipped it past Bobrovsky to make it 2-0 at 14:45.

With just seconds left in the first period, the Panthers nearly cut their deficit in half, but Devils goaltender Nico Daws came up with a huge stop on Oliver Ekman-Larsson on a shot from the slot.

Daws finished with 36 saves on 37 shots.

“I think their goaltender was really, really good tonight,” Maurice said.”

Tacking on another goal for New Jersey in the second period, Erik Haula pulled up in the right circle and ripped a laser of a shot into the back of the cage to make it 3-0 at 3:51.

Despite not being able to score, Florida led 60-36 in shot attempts at 5-on-5 in the loss.

“It’s a long season,” Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour said of the seemingly unusual nature of tonight’s contest. “You’re not going to have the perfect game or the best game every night. I think we eased up a little bit tonight and obviously gave them a few chances. They capitalized on a few freaky bounces, and we couldn’t get back.”

Getting the Panthers on the board, Sam Reinhart took a between-the-legs pass from Matthew Tkachuk and fired a shot past Daws from the slot on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-1 with just 33 seconds left on the clock in the middle frame.

Reinhart scores his 31st goal of the season.

Leading the NHL with 16 goals on the power play, Reinhart extended his own franchise record by finding the back of the net for the sixth straight game on the man advantage.

Per the NHL, Reinhart is joined by Jeremy Roenick (1992-93), Luc Robitaille (1992-93) and Rich Preston (1979-80) as the only players with power-play goal streaks that long.

Heading to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game, Reinhart leads Florida with 31 goals.

Over the final four minutes or so, the Panthers continued to push but couldn’t find the goals they needed. On a few of their best chances, they pinged their shots off the post. If the rules allowed for the post to be voted for a star of the game, it would’ve been one tonight.

Still, the Panthers continued to fight until the very end. Even when the game was out of reach, they fervently defended their empty net, sacrificing their bodies to stop shot after shot until John Marino finally cashed in on the abandoned cage to put the Devils up 4-1 with 18.6 seconds left.

“We had some chances, posts,” Montour said. “Obviously, we’re going to battle right to the end. We had a few chances to get there, but unfortunately it wasn’t our night.”

THEY SAID IT

“We know how to play the right way. We know what our strengths are. When we do that, we’re obviously a dangerous hockey club. We’ll get back to it. Practice tomorrow then back ready for Monday.” – Brandon Montour

“It’s a good lesson for us. It’s not easy to win in this league. They defend well, too. A couple bounces in our end and they shut it down and we end up losing the game. I think it’s good for us. Reset, regroup and get back at it again.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

CATS STATS

- The Panthers led 24-18 in scoring chances at 5-on-5, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

- Aleksander Barkov blocked a team-high three shots on goal.

- Sam Reinhart has scored in six straight games to start 2024.

- Gustav Forsling fired off a team-high six shots on goal.

- Matthew Tkachuk extended his point streak to eight games.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s time to start a new streak!

With afternoon hockey on the agenda, the Panthers will host the Anaheim Ducks at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

