RECAP: Bruins 3, Panthers 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers came up empty on home ice for just the second time this season with a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

In a playoff spot heading into Thanksgiving, the Panthers sit at 12-6-1 in the standings.

“The last month has been very good for us,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. “We had a little slow start, but then we found our game. The last 10 games we’ve been really good. We can be proud of that. We’re just trying to improve even more.”

With their rivalry starting to really rev up, things were feisty from the moment the puck dropped.

Not forgetting a high hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson last month, Nick Cousins laid a big clean hit on Charlie McAvoy, the player that dealt the aformentioned headshot, along the boards in Boston’s zone in the first period.

Of course, a scrum ensued and McAvoy and Cousins each dropped the gloves. Not fight would occur, however, as officials got in the middle of things to shut down the brawl before it started.

Both players received unsportsmanlike penalties, but the action continued to be chippy.

Despite the Panthers dominating possession for much of the first period, it was the Bruins that broke the ice. With play at 4-on-4, Charlie Coyle carried the puck into the offensive zone, skated around a defender and roofed a backhand shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 18:35.

Keeping the Panthers off the board, Linus Ullmark did the heavy lifting for the Bruins in the first period. Stopping all 15 shots he faced, the 6-foot-4 netminder was simply a brick wall between the pipes. In addition to standing tall on the penalty kill, he also posted four high-danger saves.

“We came out hot, but it didn’t go,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “Both goalies were really good tonight. Then the power play, penalty kill starts to grind a little bit. They made good on two of their chances and we didn’t. That’s the game. There’s some things we didn’t love. In terms of puck movement, we got away from each other a little bit. Other than that, it was a tight game.”

Finally getting one past Ullmark, Cousins fired a shot from the point that caught a piece of player in front before going off Lundell’s skate and into the net to make it 1-1 at 10:33 of the second period. But just 41 seconds later, John Beecher put Boston back up 2-1 at 11:14.