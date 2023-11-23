News Feed

PREVIEW: Top teams in Atlantic Division clash as Panthers host Bruins

RECAP: Panthers 5, Oilers 3

PREVIEW: Lundell moves up as Panthers kick off homestand vs. Oilers

NOTEBOOK: Barkov ‘day to day,’ won’t play vs. Edmonton

RECAP: Panthers 2, Ducks 1

PREVIEW: Panthers set to battle familiar faces in Anaheim 

RECAP: Kings 2, Panthers 1

PREVIEW: Panthers carry five-game winning streak into Los Angeles

Brett Peterson Named General Manager of USA at 2024 IIHF World Championship

Panthers Prospect Report: November 15, 2023

Florida Panthers To Host 2023 Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, Nov. 20

RECAP: Panthers 5, Sharks 3

PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Cats kick off California trip in San Jose

Florida Panthers Announce Partnership with Fubo for 2023-24 Season

Red-Hot Reino: Reinhart named NHL’s First Star of the Week 

RECAP: Panthers 4, Blackhawks 3

PREVIEW: Bennett returns as Panthers wrap up season series with Blackhawks

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

RECAP: Bruins 3, Panthers 1

Panthers lose to Bruins, but enter Thanksgiving in playoff spot

By Jameson Olive
SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers came up empty on home ice for just the second time this season with a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.  

In a playoff spot heading into Thanksgiving, the Panthers sit at 12-6-1 in the standings.

“The last month has been very good for us,” Panthers forward Anton Lundell said. “We had a little slow start, but then we found our game. The last 10 games we’ve been really good. We can be proud of that. We’re just trying to improve even more.”

With their rivalry starting to really rev up, things were feisty from the moment the puck dropped.

Not forgetting a high hit on Oliver Ekman-Larsson last month, Nick Cousins laid a big clean hit on Charlie McAvoy, the player that dealt the aformentioned headshot, along the boards in Boston’s zone in the first period.

Of course, a scrum ensued and McAvoy and Cousins each dropped the gloves. Not fight would occur, however, as officials got in the middle of things to shut down the brawl before it started.

Both players received unsportsmanlike penalties, but the action continued to be chippy.

Despite the Panthers dominating possession for much of the first period, it was the Bruins that broke the ice. With play at 4-on-4, Charlie Coyle carried the puck into the offensive zone, skated around a defender and roofed a backhand shot past Sergei Bobrovsky to make it 1-0 at 18:35.

Keeping the Panthers off the board, Linus Ullmark did the heavy lifting for the Bruins in the first period. Stopping all 15 shots he faced, the 6-foot-4 netminder was simply a brick wall between the pipes. In addition to standing tall on the penalty kill, he also posted four high-danger saves.

“We came out hot, but it didn’t go,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “Both goalies were really good tonight. Then the power play, penalty kill starts to grind a little bit. They made good on two of their chances and we didn’t. That’s the game. There’s some things we didn’t love. In terms of puck movement, we got away from each other a little bit. Other than that, it was a tight game.”

Finally getting one past Ullmark, Cousins fired a shot from the point that caught a piece of player in front before going off Lundell’s skate and into the net to make it 1-1 at 10:33 of the second period. But just 41 seconds later, John Beecher put Boston back up 2-1 at 11:14.

Lundell puts in rebound to make it 1-1 against Boston.

"They came back too fast and it really didn't help us that much," said Lundell, who's been playing some great hockey in recent games, said of his game-tying goal. "Obviously it was a good game, a tight game. A little more emotions than a normal game, for sure."

At 14:19, Jake DeBrusk buried his own rebound to extend the Bruins’ lead to 3-1.

Despite controlling the puck for much of the game, the Panthers couldn’t find the goals they needed to mount a comeback. At 5-on-5, they led 53-37 in shot attempts and 20-13 in scoring chances, per NaturalStatTrick.com. They also had a slight edge in expected goals (1.68-1.62).

Even after losing a game of inches against Boston, the Panthers are happy with the big picture.

“We look so much closer to our end product last year than we did at this time last year,” Maurice said. “We’ve made considerable strides. This is a game we lose 3-1. Pretty good team. Shots are 25-24. It’s not 45-36, wide open. That’s fun for fans, but you can’t win the game. They play a hard game, we play a hard game. You get your keep your confidence in a lot of ways more after losses.

“The last five minutes of the second period, we started to do some things we don’t anymore, just trying to break the game open. We didn’t do that in the third, which made me happy at the very least. If you’re going to lose a game, lose playing the way you play. We’ll fix some things. We can get better at some things. They’ll feel the same way about their game. You continue this journey of trying to get to the end of the season with a game you believe you can win with that’s dialed in.”

As they continue to get healthy and gain confidence – and with captain Aleksander Barkov possibly returning from an injury as early as the next game – the Cats are on the right path.

THEY SAID IT

“He’s been playing great. In what they were asked to do the last two games – I don’t know the shot attempt total – they did a pretty good job on that line. That’s an elite line in the NHL and they didn’t have a lot of shot attempts. The points are important for the player, for sure. For the team, we want to score goals. But that’s secondary in terms of what he does on a nightly basis.” – Paul Maurice on Anton Lundell’s defensive prowess since being moved to the top line

“We just lost some momentum there when we went down 2-1 and it’s tough to claw back against a team that doesn’t really give you anything up the middle in the offensive zone. A lot of outside shots, which is kind of their brand. It’s something we couldn’t get through. It’s not something to hang out heads about. I thought we had a pretty decent start to the game.” – Aaron Ekblad on the back-and-forth nature of tonight’s loss

CATS STATS

- Sam Bennett won 61.5% of his faceoffs.

- Aaron Ekblad and Oliver Ekman-Larsson each blocked three shots.

- Brandon Montour led Florida's skaters with 25:27 of ice time.

- The Panthers led 27-13 in shot attempts when Niko Mikkola was deployed at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky made eight high-danger saves.

WHAT’S NEXT?

First turkey, then hockey.

After celebrating Thanksgiving, the Panthers will return to the ice and continue their homestand with a matchup against the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click here.