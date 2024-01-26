PREVIEW: With break on the horizon, Panthers kick off back-to-back in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH – With two games left until the All-Star break, the Florida Panthers will kick off a back-to-back with a battle against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Friday.

Sitting in second place in the Atlantic Division at 29-14-4, the Panthers learned last season just how much a big win or two before the break can set the stage for a strong playoff push.

“You always want to feel good about your game,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “I thought a real boost to our team last year was the final game [before the break], the overtime win against Boston at home. It was back-to-back as well. We were dragging in that game. We’d spent a lot. I thought that sent us off in a really good mood.”

Owning an 11-2-2 record over their last 15 games, the Panthers have returned to form following a brief four-game skid earlier this month. Winning their last two games, they enter tonight’s matchup on the heels of a 6-2 beatdown of the Coyotes on Wednesday.

After Ryan Lomberg and Jonah Gadjovich each dropped the gloves at the start of the game, the Panthers went on to beat up the Coyotes on the scoresheet as well. Fired up from the fights, the Panthers went on to score three goals in the first 9:01 of the first period.

Matthew Tkachuk notched two goals and an assist in the win, while Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Anton Lundell and Gadjovich also touched twine. Between the pipes, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 33 shots and carried a shutout into early in the third period.

Fourth in the NHL in wins (22), Bobrovsky will get the start in Pittsburgh.

“I think we started off good, capitalized on the chances we got,” Panthers forward Eetu Luostarinen said of the showing against Arizona. “I think we played a solid 60 minutes.”

On a tear to start 2024, Tkachuk ranks third in the NHL in scoring since Jan. 1 with 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 11 games. Riding a career-long, 11-game point streak, Reinhart paces the Panthers in goals (35) and leads the NHL in power-play goals (18).

Setting a franchise record, Reinhart has also scored in seven straight road games.

Returning to the lineup against Arizona after missing four games with a lower-body injury, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov is producing at a point-per-game pace -- 47 points (11 goals, 36 assists) in 41 contests -- while also winning 55% of his faceoffs.

For the second straight game, Barkov will play alongside rookie Mackie Samoskevich, who was recalled from the AHL on Jan. 21.

“I’m almost not looking at them together,” Maurice said. “What will Samoskevich do in a situation with a player that’s not going to limit him? Barkov’s going to move the puck, he’s going to get a bunch of chances. They’re not playing in the one hole, they’re playing in the three hole, so there’s not a tremendous amount of pressure. I want to see what he can do with a player that makes plays to him.”

In seventh place in the Metropolitan Division at 21-17-6, the Penguins have lost some steam as of late, losing five of their last seven games. In their last outing, they endured a 5-2 defeat at Arizona on Monday as Tristan Jarry surrendered four goals on 22 shots.

Over the last seven games, Pittsburgh has been outscored 19-17.

With no changing of the guard on the horizon, ageless wonder Sidney Crosby is still performing at a very high level during his 19th season in the NHL. At 36, the two-time Hart Trophy winner currently paces the Penguins in both goals (27) and points (48).

Looking at Pittsburgh’s blue line, Kris Letang and reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson will also keep the Panthers on their toes. Letang has logged 29 points (three goals, 26 assists), while Karlsson is sitting on 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists).

“They’ve got a lot of great professionals,” Maurice said of the Penguins' veteran-laden lineup.

With Jarry getting the nod in each of the last five games, backup Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to man the crease against the Panthers. Owning an 8-3-2 record with a .916 save percentage, the 28-year-old has gone 5-1-1 over his last eight appearances.

Meeting for the second time this season, the Panthers secured a 3-1 win over the Penguins in their previous tilt at Amerant Bank Arena on Dec. 8. In that win, Bobrovsky made 25 saves, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Luostarinen and Barkov scored.

Overall, Florida has earned points in four of its last five games against Pittsburgh.

“They’ve got really good speed,” Maurice said. “When we played them last time, they got in behind us three or four times, maybe five times. They got some pretty good chances. We just can’t have that. Our defensive game has to be right.”

PREGAME QUOTES

“I think everybody just sticks to the plan and doesn’t try to do more than we have to.” – Eetu Luostarinen on Florida’s approach on defense

“It’s nice coming into this building. I had some good memories here. It’ll be a fun game.” – Evan Rodrigues on playing against his former Penguins teammates

FIVE CATS STATS

- Aleksander Barkov has logged 25 points (6G, 19A) in 27 career games vs. Pittsburgh.

- Anton Lundell has recorded multi-point performances in two of his last three games.

- Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling own a combined +55 plus/minus rating this season.

- Carter Verhaeghe has cracked the scoresheet in 11 of his last 13 games.

- The Panthers own a 9-0-1 record when Sam Bennett scores a goal this season.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich - Kevin Stenlund - Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 21: F Mackie Samoskevich recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 20: F Rasmus Asplund loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 17: F Rasmus Asplund recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH

When: Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM App & Streaming 932; Panthers App