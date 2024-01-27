PREVIEW: Panthers visit Islanders for final game before All-Star break

ELMONT, NY – In their final game before the All-Star break, the Florida Panthers will wrap up their back-to-back with a tough tilt against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Saturday.

Hoping to streak into the break, the Panthers have won each of their last three games to improve to 30-14-4, which places them just five points out of first in the Atlantic Division.

Stretching their road win streak to a franchise-record seven games, the Panthers, despite spending a lot of time in the penalty box, secured a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins in the first half of their back-to-back less than 24 hours ago in Pittsburgh.

“It doesn’t matter how we do it,” Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson said of the hard-fought win. “We got two points and move on to tomorrow. It’s a team effort.”

After Penguins defenseman Kris Letang briefly took Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov out of the game with an interference penalty in the second period, the next six power plays would belong to Pittsburgh as the calls started to trend against Florida.

But as it has been so many times this season, the penalty kill didn’t budge.

With 17 of Sergei Bobrovsky’s 35 saves coming on the PK, the Panthers surrendered just one goal on eight trips to the power play for the Penguins. Entering tonight’s game, they possess the top-ranked penalty kill on the road this season at 87.6%.

“There was a lot of PK reps,” Bobrovsky said. “I thought that the guys did a great job. It was one of those games when the score’s tight and every moment is a big moment."

Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers in Pittsburgh, while Jake Guentzel and Evgeni Malkin struck for the Penguins. After Malkin scored on a 6-on-5 advantage with less than a minute left in regulation, the game eventually ended up in overtime.

Following a scoreless extra frame, Reinhart netted the winner in the shootout.

Leading the Panthers in goals (36) and the NHL in power-play goals (19), Reinhart, who will soon be heading to Toronto for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game with Bobrovsky, is currenty riding a career-long, 12-game point streak, which is tied for the fifth-longest in franchise history.

Need more Reinhart stats?

He’s also scored in eight straight road games, which is another franchise record.

“We stuck with it,” Reinhart said after sending the Penguins packing. “We didn’t get frustrated in the third. The penalty kill came up huge. Unfortunately we weren’t able to get it done in regulation, but good to stick with it and get the win.”

With no skate this morning, updates on Florida’s lineup will have to wait until head coach Paul Maurice’s pre-game media availability. That being said, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Anthony Stolarz get the nod in net after backing up in Pittsburgh.

In 14 appearances this season, Stolarz has gone 7-4-2 with a .917 save percentage.

Sitting four points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference at 20-17-11, the Islanders are looking to set themselves up for a second-half push going into the break.

Since replacing former head coach Lane Lambert with Hall of Fame goaltender Patrick Roy, who last coached in the NHL for the Colorado Avalanche in 2016, the Islanders have posted a 1-2-0 record in three games with their new bench boss.

Last taking the ice on Thursday in Montreal, the Islanders battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the first period to pull even with the Canadiens late in the third. But with 2:12 left in regulation, Sean Monahan scored to nail down the 4-3 win for Montreal.

Appearing in his first game since Jan. 2, Semyon Varlamov made 22 saves for New York, while Bo Horvat, Mathew Barzal and Kyle Palmieri all lit the lamp in the loss.

“I thought that we were tested there,” Roy told reporters after the loss. “We didn’t need to give up another. After the period, we gathered and we talked and there’s some stuff that I thought we started doing very well and I was very proud of our guys, how resilient we were to tie the game.”

Big on the blue line, defenseman Noah Dobson paces the Islanders in assists (45) and points (51). Second in scoring, Barzal has posted 50 points (13 goals, 37 assists). Third in scoring with 45 points, Horvat also ranks second on the team in goals with 20.

After ending a stretch of 15 straight starts and getting a breather against the Canadiens, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Ilya Sorokin return to the crease against the Panthers. In 35 appearances this season, 2023 Vezina Trophy finalist has gone 14-12-9 with a .909 save percentage.

Facing off for the second time this season, the Islanders managed to come out on top in their first meeting with the Panthers by a score of 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena on Dec. 2.

Despite likely having some tired legs, the Panthers have their eyes set on two more points tonight.

“We’re winning in different ways, and that’s a strength of our team,” Ekman-Larsson said.

PREGAME QUOTES

“We’ve got great guys that stand up for each other and can fight for each other. We just continue to build our chemistry in the locker room and our atmosphere.” – Sergei Bobrovsky

"You've got to be careful about letting your emotions get the better of you, but I'd rather have a night of that than trying to wind guys up to play hard in the sport of hockey. You don't have to wind these guys up. They come wired to the game." – Paul Maurice

FIVE CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk has earned at least a point in 13 of his last 14 games.

- Sam Reinhart’s 19 power-play goals are tied for the single-season franchise record.

- Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with 18 goals at even strength.

- Jonah Gadjovich is one game away from his 100th NHL game.

- Gustav Forsling has tallied four points (2G, 2A) over his last four games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen - Anton Lundell - Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe - Sam Bennett - Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues - Aleksander Barkov - Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich - Kevin Stenlund - Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling - Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 21: F Mackie Samoskevich recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 20: F Rasmus Asplund loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH

When: Saturday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: UBS Arena – Elmont, NY

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM App & Streaming 932; Panthers App

Watch Party: Geronimo's Grill in Davie