PREVIEW: Going for fourth straight win, Panthers aim to ‘play our game’ in Seattle

SEATTLE – The Florida Panthers will look to stretch their winning streak to four games when they face off against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

"Road trips are tough, especially with these teams that we're playing,” Florida defenseman Brandon Montour said. “Another tough building here. I think they've lost a few in a row, so I think they want to answer for themselves and their fans. It should be a tough test."

Just three points behind the Bruins for first place in the Atlantic Division at 17-8-2, the Panthers kicked off their five-game road trip with a 5-2 win at Columbus on Sunday.

Leading 2-1 after two periods, the Cats tacked on three more goals in the third to pull away from the Blue Jackets. After Aleksander Barkov made it 3-1 at the end of a seven-minute power play, Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen added two empty-netters.

Helping fuel the offense, Sam Reinhart racked up four assists.

Named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week on Monday, Reinhart leads Florida in goals (17) and points (37). Not too far behind on the leaderboard, Barkov ranks second with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) and leads the NHL in plus/minus at +21.

“The most important thing is we had a solid week as a team,” Reinhart said of his latest league-wide honor. “We got a couple wins. Whatever comes with that is all positive.”

After backing up Anthony Stolarz in Columbus, Sergei Bobrovsky will return to the crease against the Kraken. Owning a 13-6-1 record, Bobrovsky has been on a quite a roll as of late, going 4-0-0 with a shiny .941 save percentage over his last four starts.

As a team, Florida is allowing the fourth-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2.52).

“We’re getting goaltending,” Montour said. “As a five-man unit, we’re taking pride, especially right now, in closing gaps quicker. Offensively, we’re getting a lot of O-zone time. When pucks get to the wall, we pinch, but make sure our forwards are back.”

Sitting at 8-14-7 and stuck in somewhat of a downward spiral, the Kraken saw their losing streak hit eight games with a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Sunday.

Shut out for the second time during their skid, the Kraken fired off 24 shots on goal against Minnesota, but couldn’t get anything past Filip Gustavsson. Getting quality goaltending in their own net, Joey Daccord turned aside 23 of 25 shots for Seattle.

Struggling on special teams, the Kraken went 0-for-3 on the power play.

"We weren't able to capitalize on some outstanding opportunities on the power play.” Seattle head coach Dave Hakstol said. "It felt like that kind of a night against a team that defends really well 5-on-5. So, the opportunities at 5-on-5 are hard to come by.”

During the losing streak, the Kraken have been outscored 27-13.

“It’s their counter game and their rush game we have to be mindful of,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said. “I never put a whole lot of stock [in losing streaks]. Nobody goes on a zero run the rest of the year. They’re going to win a hockey game. We just don’t want it to be tonight."

Vince Dunn leads Seattle in scoring and is tied for ninth among NHL defensemen with 22 points (four goals, 18 assists). Oliver Bjorkstrand sits in second with 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists), while Jared McCann leads the team with 13 goals.

With Philipp Grubauer hitting the injured reserve list on Sunday after suffering a lower-body injury last week, Daccord is expected to get the bulk of the starts moving forward. In 15 appearances this season, Daccord has gone 3-5-6 with a.896 save percentage.

To fill in for Grubauer, Chris Driedger was recalled from the AHL.

Meeting for the second and final time this season, the Panthers secured a 3-2 win in their first matchup back on Oct. 28 at Amerant Bank Arena. Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Gustav Forsling and Tkachuk lit the lamp to even the score at 2-2.

Late in the third period, Nick Cousins scored to lock in the 3-2 win for the Cats.

In net, Bobrovsky stopped 31 of 33 shots to earn his first-career win against Seattle.

“We want to have a good start,” Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “We like the way we’ve been playing lately. There’s obviously some things we want to clean up, but we’re just trying to get better every day and play our game.”

PREGAME QUOTES

“Rest, eat well, be smart with what you’re doing off the ice. Take care of the body as much as you can. Adjusting to the time as best you can. It’s tough. I was up at 5:30, 6 a.m. today. Lay low as best you can and spend time with everyone on the team.” – Brandon Montour on how to manage a long road trip

“It just makes the next two days good. You get on the plane, you practice the other day, and it’s a little lighter mood. We talk. This is a long trip. We play every second [day]. There’s no back-to-backs. It’s about recovering and resting. It’s a little like a playoff format.” – Paul Maurice on starting off the road trip with a win in Columbus

“They have really good chemistry. I’m just trying to go in there and fit in with them. I’ve played with Barky for a long time, so I obviously know what he’s all about. Reino is just a great player. You just go in there, have fun and give them the puck.” – Carter Verhaeghe on playing on a line with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart

FIVE CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk has scored seven goals in seven career games vs. Seattle.

- The Panthers rank second in the NHL in fewest 5-on-5 goals allowed (40).

- Aleksander Barkov has notched six points (3G, 3A) over his last three games.

- The Panthers are 11-1-0 when Carter Verhaeghe scores this season.

- Sam Reinhart leads the team with 13 multi-point performances.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Nick Cousins – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Evan Rodrigues

Steven Lorentz – Kevin Stenlund – Ryan Lomberg

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola - Brandon Montour

Oliver-Ekman Larsson – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Dec. 7: F Josh Davies signed to a three-year, entry-level contract

- Dec. 3: D Uvis Balinskis recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH

When: Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

TV & Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports+

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM App & Streaming 932; Panthers App