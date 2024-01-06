PREVIEW: Barkov, Rodrigues expected to play as Panthers carry win streak into Colorado

DENVER – The Florida Panthers will try to push their season-long win streak to seven games when they visit the Colorado Avalanche for a battle at Ball Arena on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

Owning a 24-12-2 record, the Panthers currently sit just two points out of first place in the Atlantic Division and have outscored the opposition 23-10 during their red-hot run.

“It’s going to be speed,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said of the challenge of this afternoon's tilt. “Similar to the New York Rangers, but also speed from their back end. They have two or three guys on their defense that skate as well as any forward. Being able to slow that team down and play in their end is a real important part of what we do against any team.”

Keeping their streak going, the Panthers secured a 4-1 win at Vegas in their last outing on Thursday, giving them a two-game series sweep. After the Knights broke the ice in the first period, the Cats scored the next four goals, including two on the power play.

In the win, Florida went 6-for-6 on the penalty kill and 3-for-6 on the power play.

Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart all found the back of the net in Vegas. Verhaeghe and Reinhart have each scored in five of the last six games, while Tkachuk has posted two goals and two assists in his last two games.

Named to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Thursday, Reinhart leads the Panthers in goals (25) and points (47), while also leading the league in power-play goals with 12.

“He’s been so good for us, so consistently good,” Maurice said of Reinhart. “He hasn’t had a fall off. Certainly, we appreciate all the points, but from a coach’s point of view you appreciate all of the really smart defensive things that he does.”

Fresh off stopping 26 of 27 shots in Sin City, Sergei Bobrovsky will get the nod in net this afternoon.

Over his last his last five appearances, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner has posted a 5-0-0 record while stopping 128 of 137 shots for an outstanding .934 save percentage.

After being knocked out of the game at Vegas in the first period with injuries, captain Aleksander Barkov (upper body) and Evan Rodrigues (lower body) are both expected to play against the Avalanche, giving the Panthers two-thirds of their lethal top line back.

“They both came off their injuries feeling well,” Maurice said.

After sustaining a concussion at Arizona in the first game of the road trip, Nick Cousins remains in the protocol and has been sent back to South Florida to receive treatment.

"We didn't want to bring him to Colorado at altitude,” Maurice said. “We wanted him to go back and start that healing process and work with our doctors."

Leading the Central Division at 25-11-3, the Avalanche have been looking nearly as unstoppable as their namesake as of late. Winning nine of their last 13 games, they pushed their win streak to four games with a 5-4 overtime win at Dallas on Thursday.

Needing to go past 60 minutes to pick up the win for the second straight game, the Avalanche trailed the Stars 4-2 at one point in the third period. But after Jonathan Drouin trimmed the deficit to 4-3, Mikko Rantanen evened things up with 1:09 left.

At 3:40 of overtime, Nathan MacKinnon netted the game-winner for Colorado.

Named an All-Star on Thursday, MacKinnon has made a dent on the scoresheet in 22 of his last 23 games. Thanks in part to that torrid stretch, the 28-year-old enters this afternoon's contest tied for first in the NHL with 64 points (27 goals, 32 assists).

“You can have him, and then you don’t, right?” Maurice said of trying to contain the speedy superstar. “He’s explosive. He can go from dead-still to just faster than everybody on the ice when he builds speed.”

A bit below MacKinnon, Rantanen ranks second on the Avalanche in scoring with 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists). On the blue line, former Norris Trophy winner Cale Makar is second among NHL defensemen in scoring with 45 points (eight goals, 37 assists).

Leading the NHL with 21 wins, Alexander Georgiev could possibly man the crease against the Panthers and make his 10th straight start for Colorado. During his streak of starts, the 27-year-old has gone 7-1-1 despite a suboptimal .896 save percentage.

Last season, the Panthers and Avalanche split their regular-season series. In their last meeting at Ball Arena, Tkachuk scored twice to lift Florida to a 5-4 win on Jan. 10, 2023.

PREGAME QUOTES

“He’s playing great right now. He’s got a nose for the net. I really enjoy playing with him. I think what’s underrated is his passing ability, too. I love playing on the opposite wing of him. We find each other a lot.” – Matthew Tkachuk on Carter Verhaeghe

“It was a good win, a good team effort. We played tight. We had some adversity. Defense, penalty kill, was on. The power play was great as well. We beat a good team. It’s a really tough building to get the win in here. We’re really happy.” – Sergei Bobrovsky on the win at Vegas

FIVE CATS STATS

- Florida has surrendered two or fewer goals in five of its last six games.

- The Panthers have gone 16-for-17 (94.1%) on the penalty kill in their last six games.

- Sam Reinhart has scored a team-leading 14 goals on the road this season.

- Carter Verhaeghe has notched a goal and an assist in each of his last four games.

- Matthew Tkachuk has posted at least one point in each of his last four games.

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Evan Rodrigues – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Bennett – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Ryan Lomberg

Jonah Gadjovich – Kevin Stenlund – Will Lockwood

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Jan. 5: F Mackie Samoskevich recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- Jan. 3: D Uvis Balinskis signed to a two-year contract extension

