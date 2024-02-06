Florida Panthers to Host Third Annual ¡Vamos Gatos! Night on Feb. 10 vs. Colorado Avalanche

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 when the Panthers host the Colorado Avalanche at Amerant Bank Arena at 6 p.m. (ET). The Panthers ¡Vamos Gatos! initiative celebrates the rich culture of South Florida's Hispanic community and the ongoing efforts to foster inclusion and diversity in hockey and beyond.

The Panthers will host the ¡Vamos Gatos! pregame party on the Publix Plaza where fans can enjoy authentic food and drinks from Carne en Vara Express (Venezuelan barbecue), Las Mexicanas (Mexican street food), as well as Cafecito for purchase from 4-6 p.m. (ET) while supplies last. Additionally, the Panthers ¡Vamos Gatos! Night will feature live mural installations by local artists, salsa dancers and ¡Vamos Gatos! scarf giveaways courtesy of Ford.

Prior to the game, ¡Vamos Gatos! Night will include a special National Anthem performance by singer Emily Estefan. Throughout the game, fans can enjoy photo opportunities, a live painter on Amerant Bank Arena plaza level concourse, live music in Coors Light Cold Zone and outside Jameson Crossbar.

The Panthers will have special ¡Vamos Gatos! jerseys exclusively designed by Miami-based artist Alex Lopex ‘Friks’, available for purchase at Amerant Bank Arena’s Inside the Boards. A limited-edition ¡Vamos Gatos! Merchandise collection including T-shirts, pucks and more will be available in Pantherland and FLATeamShop.com.

The Panthers will have their ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees in attendance to be recognized in-game that evening. These honorees include local Hispanic business owners, educators, healthcare workers and activists making a positive impact in the South Florida community. For more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos.

For those interested in purchasing tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMembershipsto learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.