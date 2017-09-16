Florida Panthers & South Florida Ford To Collect Recovery Supplies

SUNRISE, Fla - The Florida Panthers announced today that in conjunction with South Florida Ford , BB&T Center and Panthers IceDen will be collecting unused recovery supplies such as bottled water, gas, batteries, canned food, flashlights and more. For a full list of items, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Ford .

Collected supplies will benefit those impacted by Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys and other affected areas.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both BB&T Center and Panthers IceDen from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17.