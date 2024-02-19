RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

The Oilers captain led the NHL in points over the past seven days with 10, all assists, and now ranks first in the league in helpers with 60 for 81 total points


By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid collected 10 assists in three games over the past seven days to be selected as the NHL's Second Star of the Week.

The Oilers captain had a career-high six helpers during Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings, added three more in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the St. Louis Blues, and finished the week with one more assist on Saturday in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Dallas Stars.

Thanks to Tuesday's six-apple outburst, McDavid (616 games played) became the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 600-assist milestone, behind only Wayne Gretzky (416 games played), Mario Lemieux (514 games played) and Bobby Orr (608 games played). 

McDavid led all NHL players with 10 points last week and currently ranks third in the league scoring race with 81 points, as a result of 21 goals and 60 assists. He is 13 points behind Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the quest for the Art Ross Trophy and now leads the NHL in assists.

McDavid notches six assists in Edmonton's 8-4 win over Detroit

