RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Month

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid recorded 27 points in 12 games to receive the NHL's Second Star of the Month honour for February.

McDavid's two goals and 25 assists gave him six more points than any other player in the league last month, and he's currently third in the NHL scoring race with 94 points in 55 games.

His 22 goals and 72 assists put him six points back of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and 10 behind Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov. McDavid also now has the highest points-per-game at 1.71.

McDavid has recorded two assists in six consecutive games and can become the second player in NHL history to extend that streak to seven when the Oilers visit the Seattle Kraken on Saturday. Wayne Gretzky put up two or more assists in eight straight games in 1984-85.

McDavid is on pace for 104 assists this season and would become the fourth player in NHL history to hit the century mark for helpers, as Gretzky did it 11 times while Mario Lemieux and Bobby Orr did it once.