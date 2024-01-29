RELEASE: McDavid named NHL Second Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers captain Connor McDavid has been selected as the NHL's Second Star of the Week after recording eight points in three games – all Edmonton victories.

McDavid opened the week with a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday, scored twice with one assist on Thursday against the Chicago Blackhawks, and racked up a goal and three helpers on Saturday versus the Nashville Predators.

The Art Ross, Rocket Richard, Ted Lindsay and Hart award winner from last season is tied for fourth in league scoring with 67 points and ranks third in points per game with 1.56. Since Nov. 20, McDavid has only been held off the scoresheet twice in 29 games, recording 54 points in that span.

The 27-year-old centreman will be one of four captains at this week's NHL All-Star festivities in Toronto and one of 12 players competing in Friday's All-Star Skills for a chance to win $1 million.

The Oilers have won a franchise record 16 straight games and will look to match the all-time NHL mark of 17 when they return from the break on Tuesday, Feb. 3 in Vegas against the Golden Knights.

Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers were named First and Third Star of the Week, respectively.