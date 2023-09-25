PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for Monday's pre-season match at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets based on this morning's skate at Rogers Place.
Forwards
Adam Erne - Brad Malone - Raphael Lavoie
Dylan Holloway - Greg McKegg - Seth Griffith
Brady Stonehouse - Jayden Grubbe - Xavier Bourgault
Matvey Petrov - Carl Berglund - Ty Tullio
Defence
Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci
Noel Hoefenmayer - Vincent Desharnais
Cam Dineen - Max Wanner
Goalies
Calvin Pickard
Olivier Rodrigue