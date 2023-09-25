PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for Monday's pre-season match at Canada Life Centre against the Winnipeg Jets based on this morning's skate at Rogers Place.

Forwards

Adam Erne - Brad Malone - Raphael Lavoie

Dylan Holloway - Greg McKegg - Seth Griffith

Brady Stonehouse - Jayden Grubbe - Xavier Bourgault

Matvey Petrov - Carl Berglund - Ty Tullio

Defence

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Noel Hoefenmayer - Vincent Desharnais

Cam Dineen - Max Wanner

Goalies

Calvin Pickard

Olivier Rodrigue