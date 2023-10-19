PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flyers

NASHVILLE, TN - The Edmonton Oilers held a full-team skate on Thursday morning ahead of tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

Jack Campbell was in the start's net and looks poised to claim his second straight start following his 42-save performance against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft appears to be keeping his lineup the same from their first victory of the season in Nashville with the exception of the third pairing, where Vincent Desharnais was in for Philip Broberg alongside Brett Kulak after the Swede was seen operating as the seventh defenceman at this morning's skate.