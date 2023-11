EDMONTON, AB – Here is the Edmonton Oilers projected lineup for Monday's meeting with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena based off this morning's skate.

Draisaitl - McDavid - Hyman

Kane - Nugent-Hopkins - Gagner

Foegele - McLeod - Ryan

Holloway - Hamblin - Lavoie

Nurse - Ceci

Ekholm - Bouchard

Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

Campbell