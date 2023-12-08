PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Wild

The Oilers are winners of five in a row after cruising to a 6-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of their six-game homestand on Wednesday. Ryan McLeod and Mattias Ekholm each found the back of the net in the first 41 seconds of regulation, marking the second-fastest two goals to start a game in Oilers franchise history.

Since Head Coach Kris Knoblauch’s arrival behind the bench for the first time in Oil Country on Nov. 13, the Oilers are 7-3-0 in 10 games, including a perfect 5-0-0 record on home ice.

“Obviously a lot of good signs,” McDavid said of the win streak. “It's something that we want to keep going. It feels good in the room. You can feel like there's a little bit of momentum and it shows on the ice.”

Zach Hyman recorded two of his three goals on Wednesday as part of his second hat trick of the season in a four-goal first period for the Blue & Orange, while Connor McDavid and Mattias Janmark chipped in with three helpers apiece.

Hyman pushed his team-leading goal total to 15 and is now one of eight players in the NHL with 15-plus goals, with the Toronto, Ont. product sitting tied for fourth in League scoring alongside Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor.

“He's been great. He's really found his groove lately, especially around the net,” McDavid said of Hyman. “I think that first goal is a really nice goal. The second one is a great shot. That's a harder shot than he made it look and the third one he finishes off, so he's done a lot of good things and it's good to see him putting him in the net. He's a great guy who deserves that.”