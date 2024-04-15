PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

Since Nov. 6, the Blue & Orange have completely turned their season around, going 46-17-4 to ultimately lock down second place in the division, secure home-ice advantage in the first round and accomplish their first goal from the start of the season – make the playoffs.

The Oilers defeated the Sharks 5-0 during that franchise-record 16-game win streak after experiencing their lowest moment this season against San Jose, losing 3-2 back on Nov. 9 to the League's bottom-dwellers before experiencing their turnaround under Coach Knoblauch.

“Everybody plays 82, but obviously, the schedule maker made it a little harder on us towards the end of the year,” Zach Hyman said. “Having said that considering where we were at the start of the year, to be locked into a playoff spot and have home ice secured, I think we would have taken that considering where we were.

“There’s still time left. We'll see what happens, but I think we're in a great spot.”

The players inside the Oilers dressing room don't need to win the division to know what they're capable of in the Stanley Cup Playoffs that are set to begin this coming weekend, where they know they'll be beginning the first round on home ice against an opponent that's still yet to be determined, but will likely be one of Los Angeles or Vegas.

Playoffs are where it all matters, and the Oilers can utilize these final three games to fine-tune their roster for the postseason and showcase what they believed to be the case among the NHL's best teams. Desharnais delivered that thought without hesitation during his post-game interview on Saturday, while saying that last year's playoff run has prepared him to have an even bigger impact this coming run.

“I think we're the best team in the whole league," Desharnais said. "I think we proved it at times this season and it's kind of like the 16-game winning streak. We can win the whole League, but you could lose in the first round and it doesn't mean anything. So I think these games, they just get us ready and I think it's good to go through adversity."