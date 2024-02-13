PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

The Oilers were one win shy of tying the record for the longest win streak in NHL history before the Vegas Golden Knights handed them their first defeat since Dec. 21, 2023, receiving 30 saves from Adin Hill and putting an end to Edmonton’s 16-game win streak despite their solid effort.

The Blue & Orange responded with mixed results over back-to-back games in Southern California on Friday & Saturday, downing the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 with the help of Evander Kane’s eighth-career hat trick before running into another hot netminder in David Rittich, who stopped all 36 shots in a 4-0 shutout as Edmonton’s offence failed to finish on its opportunities.

The Oilers also couldn’t score on four power plays, while the Kings cashed in once during interim Head Coach Jim Hiller’s debut behind the bench for Los Angeles. Edmonton hadn’t allowed a power-play goal in seven straight games before their resilient penalty kill was beaten in back-to-back games against Anaheim and LA, and an 0-for-4 evening with the man advantage meant their road effectiveness would drop to 18.4 percent – over eight percentage points lower than at home (26.4 percent).

“We’re not thrilled with how it's gone since coming back, although I think we've played three fairly decent games,” captain Connor McDavid said on Monday. “I thought it was a tough back-to-back the other night, but I think we played fairly well in three games and that's a positive. We’re not getting the results, but a chance to get back on the horse tomorrow.”

With the Oilers 1-2-0 since winning 16 games in a row, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that it’s important to evaluate his team’s recent performances with a level head while cross-referencing those games with their play before the All-Star Break. The Oilers bench boss feels confident in the on-ice product he’s seeing from his team, but he and his coaching staff won't hesitate to make the changes they feel are necessary right now.

“I think the way we were playing right before the break, we were just getting by winning games,” he said. “I don't think we were playing nearly as well as we were the previous weeks, and I think we played fairly well after the break.

“I see numerous analytics from multiple sources on how well we played and if we should’ve won or not, and those can be skewed a little bit. But I also think that they're very important in evaluating how our team's playing.

"We don't want to do anything drastic. I think there are things that we can get better at, and it wasn't just luck that we lost those games. But overall, I think those were above-average games. I thought we played well – certainly better than we had going into the break.”