PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers in their first game of 2024 on Tuesday night at Rogers Place looking to push their win streak to six games.

Edmonton closed out 2023 by completing the California sweep of the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks with a 7-2 victory on New Year’s Eve at Honda Center, extending their winning run to five consecutive victories where they've outscored their opponents 24-10.

Warren Foegele collected five points for the first time in his career after picking up two goals and three assists as part of a red-hot third line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod that combined for 10 points against the Ducks.

“I think we've been communicating pretty well," Foegele said of his line. "McLeod and I have played together a lot and I think just playing with such a great player like Leon, he dictates the play out there.

"I think with our speed, we open up lanes and he slows it down. He's just got such great vision and a great shot. We're just trying to keep it going."