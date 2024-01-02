PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

The Oilers begin 2024 with the opportunity to extend their win streak to six on Tuesday at Rogers Place against the Flyers

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin their 2024 schedule with the chance to extend their win streak to six games on Tuesday at Rogers Place against the Philadelphia Flyers.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet One at 7:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

The Oilers post a 7-2 victory in Anaheim on New Year's Eve

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers face the Philadelphia Flyers in their first game of 2024 on Tuesday night at Rogers Place looking to push their win streak to six games.

Edmonton closed out 2023 by completing the California sweep of the San Jose Sharks, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks with a 7-2 victory on New Year’s Eve at Honda Center, extending their winning run to five consecutive victories where they've outscored their opponents 24-10.

Warren Foegele collected five points for the first time in his career after picking up two goals and three assists as part of a red-hot third line with Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod that combined for 10 points against the Ducks.

“I think we've been communicating pretty well," Foegele said of his line. "McLeod and I have played together a lot and I think just playing with such a great player like Leon, he dictates the play out there.

"I think with our speed, we open up lanes and he slows it down. He's just got such great vision and a great shot. We're just trying to keep it going."

Warren chats with the media after recording five points

McLeod opened the scoring on Sunday with his team’s league-leading 12th goal inside the opening five minutes this season at 4:15 of the first period, notching his fifth goal in five games after Draisaitl and Foegele worked a pretty passing play to generate a dangerous chance on the previous sequence.

Draisaitl ended the night with a goal and two assists, scoring in his third straight game off a beautiful one-timer from a tight angle that would only be rivalled by the incredible pass made by Darnell Nurse from the opposite corner of Anaheim’s zone.

Nurse contributed two helpers, five hits and two shots with a +4 plus/minus in a team-high 24:07 for the Oilers on New Year's Eve – the type of heavy lifting that's become synonymous with the Hamilton, Ont. product over his tenure in Edmonton as a principle shut-down defender, primary penalty-killer and occasional power-play blueliner.

Watch the recap of Sunday's 7-2 Oilers victory in Anaheim

“I think just staying patient with our game,” Foegele said of his team's win streak. “We're not being reckless and there are times we’ve been down, but we just stay with it. We saw that [Sunday night]. If we keep believing in each other and playing calm, good things should happen with this group.”

The Oilers have amassed an 18-15-1 record in 34 games this season, which marks the third straight year where they’ve had 18 wins at this juncture of the NHL schedule.

In their last 16 contests, Edmonton is 13-3-0 – with each victory coming either as part of their NHL-best eight-game win streak between Nov. 24 and Dec. 12 or their current five-game winning run after they started the year slowly with a 5-12-1 record.

“I think just knowing where we are in the standings, every point matters – especially the way we started,” Foegele said. “So it's just staying with it, trying to win our segment and the boys showed up.”

Tony & Jack break down Edmonton's fifth straight win

The Flyers are one of the NHL’s surprise performers through the 2023 portion of this campaign, occupying third place in the Metropolitan Division with a 19-12-5 record.

Head Coach John Tortorella’s men have earned at least a point in 12 of their last 14 games (8-2-4), but are trying to begin 2024 by getting out of a bit of a down stretch with four losses in their last five games.

On the road, the Flyers are 11-5-4 through 20 road games this season while picking up a point earned in nine of their last 10 games away from Wells Fargo Arena.

Earlier in the season on Oct. 19, the Flyers defeated the Oilers 4-1 thanks in large part to a two-goal game from winger Cam Atkinson, who has multiple goals in two of his last three meetings with Edmonton and has scored 11 goals in 20 career games versus the Oilers.

McDavid's beauty bank shot is the Catelli Smart Play of the Week

With 2024 officially wrapped up, it was Connor McDavid – the NHL's reigning Art Ross, Hart, Rocket Richard and Ted Lindsay Award winner – who ended the year as the league's top scorer for the third year running with 149 points (63G, 89A) – including 129 in the regular season – after adding an assist on Sunday to reach 898 points in 601 career NHL games.

The Oilers captain became the fifth player in NHL history to finish as its leader in goals, assists and points during a single season and the first player since Wayne Gretzky to finish with the most points in three full calendar years.

Defenceman Evan Bouchard saw the biggest jump in points per game for a player who played in at least 50 percent of his team’s games in the last two seasons – going from 0.49 in ‘22’-23 to 1.06 in ’23-24 for an improvement of 0.57 – better than Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph (0.44) and Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim (0.43).

Through 32 games, the young defenceman is tied for third among NHL defencemen with 36 points and is just four points shy of matching his total of 38 points from all of last season.

Foegele's redirection held up as the Insurance Goal in Anaheim

