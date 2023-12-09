PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils

The Oilers utilized two well-timed power-play goals on Friday night from Leon Draisaitl late in the second period and Evan Bouchard early in the final frame to take a 4-3 lead over the Minnesota Wild that they wouldn’t relinquish to improve to 11-12-1 on the season – five points out of a Wildcard spot with two games in hand on the four teams above them in the standings.

“I don't know if it's a different mindset. I think we're just playing differently to a degree,” said Evander Kane, who’s second in the NHL this season with 93 hits.

“We couldn't have started worse than we did. We're slowly digging ourselves out of a hole here, and we understood that we needed to put a bunch of games together to give ourselves a shot here and climb back in the standings.

“We've done that and we're going to continue to have to do that if we want to be in the playoffs.”

With two goals and an assist, Bouchard became the second defenceman in Oilers franchise history to reach a point streak of 10 games, with the Oakville, Ont. product recording four goals and 11 assists in that span to tie him for third in points (27) among all NHL blueliners.

McDavid wasn’t quiet either, scoring on a terrific dangle around future Hall of Fame netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period and adding an assist to push his own individual streak to eight games.

The Oilers captain has produced three goals and 15 assists since Nov. 24, which is the most in the NHL during that span and coincides with the date of a 5-0 shutout over the Washington Capitals that kickstarted Edmonton’s current win streak.

Players and coaches have felt the confidence inside the locker room grow over their six-game win streak to get them back into the conversation in the Western Conference as they fight their way back to a .500 record this season following a tough 5-12-1 start to their year.

“It's felt like our hunger and intensity has grown,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “We're getting that winning taste and what it takes, and when you start playing at that level, it's way more fun than if you're coming in when you're not quite at the peak of your game. It's not as fun, so I think everyone's kind of finding their game a little more individually and we're having fun and we're playing well.”