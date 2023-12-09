PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils

The Oilers look win their seventh game in a row on Sunday against the Devils at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
The Edmonton Oilers look to extend their win streak to seven games on Sunday afternoon in a matinee matchup with the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Oilers host the Devils and chase seventh win in a row

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils

EDMONTON, AB – After climbing to six wins in a row on Friday night, the Edmonton Oilers look to reach the heights of seven straight victories on Sunday afternoon in a tough matchup against Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils at Rogers Place.

To do so, they'll have to continue doing the things that have made them successful when assembling the longest current win streak in the NHL.

“A very good hockey team looking at their lineup and their skill throughout, especially on their forward lines,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “A lot of guys who can make plays and a very fast team, so one thing we want to make sure that we're doing is making plays, protecting the puck and not giving away and feeding them their transition.

“Also, really important is that we're moving our feet and we're not standing still and just checking well.”

Kris speaks to the media on Saturday

The Oilers utilized two well-timed power-play goals on Friday night from Leon Draisaitl late in the second period and Evan Bouchard early in the final frame to take a 4-3 lead over the Minnesota Wild that they wouldn’t relinquish to improve to 11-12-1 on the season – five points out of a Wildcard spot with two games in hand on the four teams above them in the standings.

“I don't know if it's a different mindset. I think we're just playing differently to a degree,” said Evander Kane, who’s second in the NHL this season with 93 hits. 

“We couldn't have started worse than we did. We're slowly digging ourselves out of a hole here, and we understood that we needed to put a bunch of games together to give ourselves a shot here and climb back in the standings.

“We've done that and we're going to continue to have to do that if we want to be in the playoffs.”

With two goals and an assist, Bouchard became the second defenceman in Oilers franchise history to reach a point streak of 10 games, with the Oakville, Ont. product recording four goals and 11 assists in that span to tie him for third in points (27) among all NHL blueliners.

McDavid wasn’t quiet either, scoring on a terrific dangle around future Hall of Fame netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in the second period and adding an assist to push his own individual streak to eight games.

The Oilers captain has produced three goals and 15 assists since Nov. 24, which is the most in the NHL during that span and coincides with the date of a 5-0 shutout over the Washington Capitals that kickstarted Edmonton’s current win streak.

Players and coaches have felt the confidence inside the locker room grow over their six-game win streak to get them back into the conversation in the Western Conference as they fight their way back to a .500 record this season following a tough 5-12-1 start to their year.

“It's felt like our hunger and intensity has grown,” defenceman Brett Kulak said. “We're getting that winning taste and what it takes, and when you start playing at that level, it's way more fun than if you're coming in when you're not quite at the peak of your game. It's not as fun, so I think everyone's kind of finding their game a little more individually and we're having fun and we're playing well.”

Brett speaks to the media on Saturday afternoon after practice

Coach Knoblauch has seen first-hand on the bench the attitude of the players lift from the team’s successful run, making for a fun and more relaxed environment as they chase more wins to make up for their slow start.

“Guys are talking on the bench. They're positive, they're engaging and it's easy,” Knoblauch said. “When you're winning hockey games, it's so much easier. The pressure is off and you start enjoying the game; not only playing the game, but just coming to the rink and spending time in the dressing room and being with each other. It's a lot easier. 

“Winning and scoring erase a lot of problems.”

When working their early-season difficulties, experience going through these tough stretches in past seasons and a firm understanding of their identity as a team have contributed to a level-headed approach in the group that’s helped lead them to six victories in a row.

“I think what was impressive with our group is that no one ever threw in the towel and said, ‘Oh, this is the write-off,’” Kulak said. “We know we're an elite team and one of the best in the League and it was just a matter of time I think for us to find our game and get playing there. We're not perfect. We got things to improve, but we're well on our way.”

“That was definitely a new experience for a lot of guys, and I think we're a team when our backs are against the wall, we rise the occasion,” Knoblauch added. “So far we've done a good job of making up for some of that lost ground, but we’ve still got a long way to go.”

Evander speaks to the media after Oilers practice on Saturday

Continuing their culture of daily improvement remains pivotal despite their current run of victories, with Knoblauch picking out post-game on Friday that they would address their play when the opponent’s net is empty at Saturday’s practice.

The Wild had a strong push in the last few minutes of the game, but were bailed out late by some clutch goaltending from Stuart Skinner, who made the biggest of his 17 saves on the night against Jared Spurgeon in the game’s dying moments.

“We're always tweaking. We're always trying to get better,” Knoblauch said. “If we're not getting better, we're going to get passed. Every team's working on things. Each team is getting better at something, and if we're just satisfied with the way we are right now, we're going to get passed and we're going to lose games and fall apart. I think there are always things that we need to get better at.”

Watch the recap of Friday's 4-3 Oilers victory vs. Minnesota

