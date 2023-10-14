PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Blue & Orange didn’t need to assess the game tape from their heavy opening-night loss to the Canucks to understand that their collective performance was beneath their standard, but they weren’t about to ignore the valuable feedback and teaching moments that the challenging 60 minutes on the West Coast that could provide them before tonight's rematch with the Canucks.

“It's not the way we approach the game and it’s certainly not the way that we play or [close to] the culture that we've created over the last couple of years,” Draisaitl added. “So that's behind us.”

As a driven and determined group, the Oilers returned to work Thursday morning for a team meeting where they held one another competitively accountable and evaluated their own collective effort level that was far below what they knew was acceptable for an NHL regular season game.

“I think it would be negligent not to use some video from that game, but when it comes to that, I think our players are a proud group of players,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “No one was happy with that. I think we addressed it. We used video to do it. It's not to rub anybody's nose in it – it's about us getting better and playing towards the standard that we know is there.”