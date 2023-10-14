PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

Following Thursday night's Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall, the Oilers put their focus into Friday's “quick, succinct and direct” practice, said Coach Woodcroft, where the players were able to get what they needed before stepping onto the ice in front of their home fans for the first time this regular season on Saturday night.
Among Friday's participants at practice was defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who sat out Edmonton's season opener as gets closer to a return from a hip flexor injury, and forward Dylan Holloway, who was given the green light for Saturday after X-rays following a blocked shot off his wrist showed no extra damage.
"I think he's had really good days, and I think part of us holding him back from the last game was more just to try and be as smart as possible with getting Matthias what he needs in order to feel ready to play," Woodcroft said. "He looks good out there to me and looked like he had another good day."
For how much they’re touted for their offensive talent, Draisaitl doesn’t believe this Oilers group gets enough credit for their experience and ability to adapt their game on a day-to-day basis – an aspect of their game that’s been an ongoing theme over Training Camp and preseason.