PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Oilers rematch the Canucks in their Home Opener at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers host the Vancouver Canucks in their 2023 Home Opener at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Hockey Night in Canada and Sportsnet at 8:00 p.m. MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers test out their Heritage Classic gear on Friday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

EDMONTON, AB – Keep calm and stick to the process.

An early season wake-up call from an 8-1 defeat to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday might prove to be exactly what the Edmonton Oilers needed heading into Saturday's home opener at Rogers Place, where the Blue & Orange will finish off a home-and-away set against their Pacific Division opponents to begin the 2023-24 NHL season.

“Sometimes, you need those moments. You need games like that,” Leon Draisaitl said following Friday’s practice at Downtown Community Arena. “Obviously we didn't want that to happen, no doubt about it, but it did and we'll learn from it and move on.”

“Sometimes, it's good to get smacked a bit and get back to working and doing the little things.”

Leon speaks to the media on Friday at the DCA

The Blue & Orange didn’t need to assess the game tape from their heavy opening-night loss to the Canucks to understand that their collective performance was beneath their standard, but they weren’t about to ignore the valuable feedback and teaching moments that the challenging 60 minutes on the West Coast that could provide them before tonight's rematch with the Canucks.

“It's not the way we approach the game and it’s certainly not the way that we play or [close to] the culture that we've created over the last couple of years,” Draisaitl added. “So that's behind us.”

As a driven and determined group, the Oilers returned to work Thursday morning for a team meeting where they held one another competitively accountable and evaluated their own collective effort level that was far below what they knew was acceptable for an NHL regular season game. 

“I think it would be negligent not to use some video from that game, but when it comes to that, I think our players are a proud group of players,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “No one was happy with that. I think we addressed it. We used video to do it. It's not to rub anybody's nose in it – it's about us getting better and playing towards the standard that we know is there.”

Jay speaks to the media after Friday's practice

Following Thursday night's Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall, the Oilers put their focus into Friday's “quick, succinct and direct” practice, said Coach Woodcroft, where the players were able to get what they needed before stepping onto the ice in front of their home fans for the first time this regular season on Saturday night.

Among Friday's participants at practice was defenceman Mattias Ekholm, who sat out Edmonton's season opener as gets closer to a return from a hip flexor injury, and forward Dylan Holloway, who was given the green light for Saturday after X-rays following a blocked shot off his wrist showed no extra damage.

"I think he's had really good days, and I think part of us holding him back from the last game was more just to try and be as smart as possible with getting Matthias what he needs in order to feel ready to play," Woodcroft said. "He looks good out there to me and looked like he had another good day."

For how much they’re touted for their offensive talent, Draisaitl doesn’t believe this Oilers group gets enough credit for their experience and ability to adapt their game on a day-to-day basis – an aspect of their game that’s been an ongoing theme over Training Camp and preseason.

Dylan addresses the media on Friday in Edmonton

“I think just our competitiveness,” Draisaitl said. “I don't think we get enough credit for how competitive we are as a team and as a group. A lot of people always talk about our skill, and that's fair of course, but we put a lot of hard work in and we're a hard-working team. I think once we get back into that, we'll have a lot of success.

After the Canucks came out determined on Wednesday to start the season how they wanted, the Oilers now have the opportunity to correct their effort levels and return to the workrate they expect from themselves in front of the OIl Country faithful/

“I thought our players tried hard and worked hard, but to me, it wasn't at the level of regular season work ethic," Woodcroft said. "We played a team that showed or displayed a level of desperation and urgency to start their year the way they wanted to, and it's up to us now to respond to that.”

