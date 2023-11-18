PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

Kane sealed his natural hat trick with 2:03 remaining in overtime by finishing off Hyman’s lateral pass across the danger area over goalie Joey Daccord, completing the comeback and stretching Edmonton’s win streak to three games.
Over his last 10 games, Kane has seven goals and seven assists along with 34 shots and 37 hits, tying him for second in Oilers scoring alongside Hyman (15) and ranking second in the League overall for hits (56).
“You need guys like that. You need guys that go and crash bodies; somebody that is just a big body out there and takes away other teams’ physicality as well as being able to score goals,” Skinner said.
“He's a heavy net front, heavy in the corners, wins battles and he was able to score a hat trick last game which ended up winning us the game. He's been massive and that goes with everybody. Everyone's been playing hard, everyone's been fighting in the know, battling. So it's huge to have somebody like that and huge credit to him.
“Kaner is a beast,” Connor Brown added. “He's one of a kind. He's scoring, he's doing it all right now, and it's not just goals that are going in for him – his wall play, his defensive zones and his physical presence and his defensive presence. He's been good on the penalty kill, he's been a driving force for that group in there and we're lucky to have him.”