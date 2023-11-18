News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning (11.18.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Lightning
BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup

BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup
BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle

BLOG: Knoblauch's OT deployment delivers vs. Seattle
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 3 (OT)
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country

RELEASE: Oilers Mega 50/50 to fight cancer in Oil Country
BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol

BLOG: Knoblauch to go head-to-head against former boss Hakstol
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR

RELEASE: Oilers recall three players, place two on LTIR
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (11.15.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches

BLOG: Calmness & communication key traits among new Oilers coaches
POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach

POST-GAME: Knoblauch's special debut as Oilers head coach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Islanders
BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players

BLOG: Knoblauch looks to relieve pressure from players
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Islanders
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders (11.13.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Islanders
GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

GENE'S BLOG: New Kid on the Knoblauch

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

The Oilers try to keep their streak going on Saturday afternoon at Amalie Arena against the Lightning

GettyImages-1440145103
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers can make it four wins in a row on Saturday afternoon when they begin a four-game road trip at Amalie Arena against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 2:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers look for a fourth consecutive win while in Tampa

PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

TAMPA, FL – “As Doc likes to say, ‘Stay hard,’” netminder Stuart Skinner said.

Defenceman Darnell Nurse’s phrase is just how the Edmonton Oilers hope to continue operating on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a four-game road trip against the Tampa Bay Lightning after showing resilience in a late 4-3 comeback victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

The Blue & Orange trailed 3-1 heading into the final 20 minutes against their Pacific Division opponents and fought their way back late to win their third straight game in overtime thanks to some individual sacrifice, some individual brilliance from Evander Kane and some stellar penalty-killing over the final period.

“Even if you just look at last game, we were down two goals and we just stuck to the game plan because we've been in that situation a few times this year,” Skinner said after Friday's skate at TGH Ice Plex in Tampa. “It's just made us stronger as a group. We stayed together through that whole game. We've been sticking together through this whole period of all the things that have been happening, so it definitely makes you stronger as a team.”

Stuart speaks following Friday's practice in Tampa Bay

Edmonton’s penalty kill fended off infractions to Zach Hyman and Adam Erne in the first 13 minutes of the third period before Kane started catching fire with his first goal of the night almost 20 seconds after their last penalty had expired.

With the Oilers net empty down 3-2, a crucial intervention from Nurse on an open-cage attempt from Jared McCann in the neutral zone allowed the Blue & Orange to stay alive, leading to Kane knotting the game at three by scoring his second with 46 seconds on the clock after Leon Draisaitl provided the perfect feed along the goal line.

Nurse also took an elbow up high late in the period, leaving a gash in his mouth that would require medical attention after the game but didn’t prevent him from making his vital interception on what would’ve been a game-ending goal for the Kraken.

“It's battling every single night. You’ve got a war to fight every single night and the guys bring it,” Skinner said. “We do the things that are hard every single day and that comes out to play when we step on the ice and we play against a team. We know the other teams are doing that as well, so that's why we got to stay to that standard.

“We like to say, ‘The standard is the standard’, so we’ve got to keep on executing.”

Kris speaks with the media following practice in Tampa Bay

Kane sealed his natural hat trick with 2:03 remaining in overtime by finishing off Hyman’s lateral pass across the danger area over goalie Joey Daccord, completing the comeback and stretching Edmonton’s win streak to three games.

Over his last 10 games, Kane has seven goals and seven assists along with 34 shots and 37 hits, tying him for second in Oilers scoring alongside Hyman (15) and ranking second in the League overall for hits (56).

“You need guys like that. You need guys that go and crash bodies; somebody that is just a big body out there and takes away other teams’ physicality as well as being able to score goals,” Skinner said.

“He's a heavy net front, heavy in the corners, wins battles and he was able to score a hat trick last game which ended up winning us the game. He's been massive and that goes with everybody. Everyone's been playing hard, everyone's been fighting in the know, battling. So it's huge to have somebody like that and huge credit to him.

“Kaner is a beast,” Connor Brown added. “He's one of a kind. He's scoring, he's doing it all right now, and it's not just goals that are going in for him – his wall play, his defensive zones and his physical presence and his defensive presence. He's been good on the penalty kill, he's been a driving force for that group in there and we're lucky to have him.”

Connor speaks after Friday's practice in Tampa Bay

Brown looks poised to make his return to the Oilers lineup from a six-game absence with a lower-body injury after leading the stretches at Friday's practice and completing the session on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

Skinner has started Edmonton's last five games and that trend looks set to continue on Saturday, with the Edmonton-born netminder owning the fourth-best goals-against average (1.67) and third-best save percentage (.942) in the League since Nov. 11. The Oilers had a combined .860 save percentage over their first 12 games of the season, which ranked 32nd in the NHL.

"I think he's a very nice young man who's motivated to play well, and from what I've seen, I've been very impressed and I've only seen him in two practices in two games," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of his netminder. "But obviously with any goaltender, there's ups and downs and his level of play is not going to be like that every night. But certainly, he has the capability of being like that most nights and this is what the team needs."

The Oilers will carry their three-game win streak into Amalie Arena on Saturday afternoon when they begin their four-game road trip against the Lightning, whom the Oilers have defeated in three straight matchups despite only having one win in Tampa over their last 10 road visits.

It’s Edmonton’s longest win streak versus Tampa Bay since a three-game streak from Feb. 24, 2009 to December 10, 2010 after going 2-9-0 in their previous 11 meetings. The Oilers have not won four straight against the Lightning since a six-game streak spanning over four years from December 1998 to March 2002.

The Oilers practiced in balmy Tampa on Friday afternoon

GAMEDAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

WRITTEN