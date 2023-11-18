PREVIEW: Oilers at Lightning

Edmonton’s penalty kill fended off infractions to Zach Hyman and Adam Erne in the first 13 minutes of the third period before Kane started catching fire with his first goal of the night almost 20 seconds after their last penalty had expired.

With the Oilers net empty down 3-2, a crucial intervention from Nurse on an open-cage attempt from Jared McCann in the neutral zone allowed the Blue & Orange to stay alive, leading to Kane knotting the game at three by scoring his second with 46 seconds on the clock after Leon Draisaitl provided the perfect feed along the goal line.

Nurse also took an elbow up high late in the period, leaving a gash in his mouth that would require medical attention after the game but didn’t prevent him from making his vital interception on what would’ve been a game-ending goal for the Kraken.

“It's battling every single night. You’ve got a war to fight every single night and the guys bring it,” Skinner said. “We do the things that are hard every single day and that comes out to play when we step on the ice and we play against a team. We know the other teams are doing that as well, so that's why we got to stay to that standard.

“We like to say, ‘The standard is the standard’, so we’ve got to keep on executing.”