PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

KEEP YOUR PICTURE SMALL
“For me, I know where our headspace is at,” Woodcroft said. “Obviously, no one likes waking up and looking at the standings and where our team's at right now, but it's an understanding that there's some work to do.”
The Oilers could look at the standings and see themselves near the bottom through 12 games, but the complexities of building their game back up can be boiled down to a simple approach of winning the day and keeping your picture small.
“Win one game and just focus on that,” Kane said. “We have another divisional opponent tomorrow night that we're looking up at, and when you think about how crazy it is, we're only seven points out of a playoff spot. I think that's the way you have to look at it. So that's very manageable. It's very doable, but it has to start at some point, and we hope it's tomorrow.”
“All you’ve got to take care of is what's in front of you, and obviously, what's in front of us is a big game in Seattle,” captain Connor McDavid said.
The Blue & Orange approached Friday’s practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex with that straightforward approach and put in what Evander Kane called their best practice of the season, where passes were crisp and the determination to turn their season around was apparent across the entire group.
“Win or lose the game, it doesn't matter. We get back down to work and take care of our business, and our guys did a good job of that today and we're looking forward to bringing that kind of spirit into tomorrow night's game,” Woodcroft said.
Execution in games comes from practice and the Oilers feel their sharpness in practice on Friday was a positive as they enter tomorrow night's important clash with the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.
"I thought it was noticeably one of our better practices today," Kane said. "I think our first two drills, there wasn't a pass missed, so that type of sharpness, that type of execution and that type of focus I think bodes well for our group, and hopefully we can carry it over into tomorrow night."
Lines at Friday's practice appeared as follows:
McLeod - McDavid - Hyman
Holloway - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - RNH - Gagner
Lavoie - Hamblin - Ryan
Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais
Pickard
Skinner