PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

Defensively, the Oilers have struggled equally to keep the pucks out of their own net, with their 4.17 goals against per game ranking 31st in the NHL behind only San Jose, who exploited some of those struggles Edmonton has been battling in their end all year.

“I think what's concerning is that we haven't scored enough goals to win,” Woodcroft added. “Two seems to be our number of late and we're capable of better. It starts with good power plays. It starts with making sure you're finding second and third efforts around the other team's goaltender, not allowing another team's goaltender to be the first star.

“There are some things that you can do to make sure that you're taking care of that, but for us, the offensive side is certainly an area we want to improve. When it's not going your way, you’ve got to make sure that you limit the stuff that is going the other way.

For the Oilers, a team as talented as they are is bound for a breakout if they’re able to continue piling on the shots and keep the puck out of their own net. They lead the League in shots per game (34.8) and are 11th in shots allowed (29.7), but reducing the number of high-danger chances they concede remains one of the biggest keys toward fixing their defensive deficiencies.

It starts with one win to get the ball rolling in the right direction, and that opportunity for the Blue & Orange will arrive Saturday night.

“Looking at the big picture at this point is not helpful. It's irrelevant,” Evander Kane said. “A process like the one we want to go through and get to has to start at one point, and we need to get off to a good start tomorrow. We need to finish on our chances. We need to limit our big mistakes if we do that. I like a lot of other parts of our game, and I like our chances.”