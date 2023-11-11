News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers to host Indigenous Celebration Night on Monday

GAME RECAP: Sharks 3, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Sharks (11.09.23)

BLOG: Oilers using adversity as motivation to drive improvement

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Sharks (11.06.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Sharks (11.08.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Pickard, assign Campbell

GENE'S BLOG: Calming The Waters

RELEASE: Oilers place Campbell on waivers

GAME RECAP: Canucks 6, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

BLOG: Oilers begin new segment where their early-season struggles began

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports legacy of Joey Moss

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (11.06.23)

RELEASE: Oilers recall Hamblin from AHL Bakersfield

GAME RECAP: Predators 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Predators (11.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

The Oilers finish their three-game Pacific Division road trip on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena against the Kraken

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers conclude their three-game Pacific Division road trip on Saturday night against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Evander speaks to the media following Friday's practice

SEATTLE, WA – The Edmonton Oilers will look to begin climbing the standings in the Pacific Division when they face the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday night in the concluding match of their three-game divisional road trip.

The Blue & Orange are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night that dropped them to 2-9-1 on the season and their fourth straight loss, having failed to score more than three goals in each of those defeats.

“I think what we felt on first viewing up close was it matched what we saw in the video. There were some good parts of the game, but certainly some areas that have to get cleaned up,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said.

“And when you're not outscoring your mistakes and they end up in the back of your net, you’ve got to make sure you're limiting the mistakes.”

Edmonton is averaging 2.58 goals per game in 2023-24, which is a far cry from last season’s totals after leading the League in offence with 325 goals and an average of 3.96 goals per game.

Their power play hasn’t been able to replicate some of the success it experienced last year with a record-setting efficiency of 32.4 percent, while team scoring has been down in every department – from the top-six elite talent of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl down to the third and fourth lines.

Besides Sam Gagner’s two goals against the Dallas Stars, the bottom six hasn’t been able to find the back of the net in their opening 12 games.

Jay speaks with members of the media after practice in Seattle

Defensively, the Oilers have struggled equally to keep the pucks out of their own net, with their 4.17 goals against per game ranking 31st in the NHL behind only San Jose, who exploited some of those struggles Edmonton has been battling in their end all year.

“I think what's concerning is that we haven't scored enough goals to win,” Woodcroft added. “Two seems to be our number of late and we're capable of better. It starts with good power plays. It starts with making sure you're finding second and third efforts around the other team's goaltender, not allowing another team's goaltender to be the first star. 

“There are some things that you can do to make sure that you're taking care of that, but for us, the offensive side is certainly an area we want to improve. When it's not going your way, you’ve got to make sure that you limit the stuff that is going the other way. 

For the Oilers, a team as talented as they are is bound for a breakout if they’re able to continue piling on the shots and keep the puck out of their own net. They lead the League in shots per game (34.8) and are 11th in shots allowed (29.7), but reducing the number of high-danger chances they concede remains one of the biggest keys toward fixing their defensive deficiencies.

It starts with one win to get the ball rolling in the right direction, and that opportunity for the Blue & Orange will arrive Saturday night.

“Looking at the big picture at this point is not helpful. It's irrelevant,” Evander Kane said. “A process like the one we want to go through and get to has to start at one point, and we need to get off to a good start tomorrow. We need to finish on our chances. We need to limit our big mistakes if we do that. I like a lot of other parts of our game, and I like our chances.”

Connor talks with the media after Friday's practice in Seattle

KEEP YOUR PICTURE SMALL

“For me, I know where our headspace is at,” Woodcroft said. “Obviously, no one likes waking up and looking at the standings and where our team's at right now, but it's an understanding that there's some work to do.”

The Oilers could look at the standings and see themselves near the bottom through 12 games, but the complexities of building their game back up can be boiled down to a simple approach of winning the day and keeping your picture small.

“Win one game and just focus on that,” Kane said. “We have another divisional opponent tomorrow night that we're looking up at, and when you think about how crazy it is, we're only seven points out of a playoff spot. I think that's the way you have to look at it. So that's very manageable. It's very doable, but it has to start at some point, and we hope it's tomorrow.”

“All you’ve got to take care of is what's in front of you, and obviously, what's in front of us is a big game in Seattle,” captain Connor McDavid said.

The Blue & Orange approached Friday’s practice at the Kraken Community Iceplex with that straightforward approach and put in what Evander Kane called their best practice of the season, where passes were crisp and the determination to turn their season around was apparent across the entire group.

“Win or lose the game, it doesn't matter. We get back down to work and take care of our business, and our guys did a good job of that today and we're looking forward to bringing that kind of spirit into tomorrow night's game,” Woodcroft said.

Execution in games comes from practice and the Oilers feel their sharpness in practice on Friday was a positive as they enter tomorrow night's important clash with the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena.

"I thought it was noticeably one of our better practices today," Kane said. "I think our first two drills, there wasn't a pass missed, so that type of sharpness, that type of execution and that type of focus I think bodes well for our group, and hopefully we can carry it over into tomorrow night."

Lines at Friday's practice appeared as follows:

McLeod - McDavid - Hyman
Holloway - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - RNH - Gagner
Lavoie - Hamblin - Ryan

Nurse - Ceci
Ekholm - Bouchard
Kulak - Desharnais

Pickard
Skinner

BY THE NUMBERS

  • Connor McDavid’s 10 points this season are tied for his fewest through his first 10 games of a season in his career (2015-16). He had 22 points through 10 games in each of the previous two seasons.
  • The Kraken may be the perfect opponent to get the Oilers stars going again. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have never been held without a point vs. the Kraken. McDavid has scored a goal in six consecutive games vs. the Kraken, while Draisaitl has multiple points in five of his six career games vs. Seattle.
  • Evan Bouchard is tied with the eighth-most points among defencemen this season (11), while he and Darnell Nurse are tied with the seventh-most goals (3).
  • The Kraken opened the season with two wins in their first nine games. Since then they have won three of their last five contests.
  • The Kraken have struggled in the 3rd period this season, getting outscored 21-8. The Oilers have not been much better, getting outscored 15-6.
  • Shane Wright was recalled from the Minors on November 9th. He was held without a point in his only game this season (11/09/2023), recording one shot in 8:34 TOI. He posted six points in seven games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds (AHL) this season.
  • Grubauer has won three of his last four starts but has struggled vs. the Oilers in his career, allowing three-plus goals in five of his six career games vs. Edmonton. He is 3-2-0 with a 4.37 GAA & .827 SV% in six career games vs the Oilers.

