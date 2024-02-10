PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

The following frame, the line of Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Corey Perry – who was back as a member of the opposition in Anaheim for only the third time in his career – began to showcase their strengths which make them such an effective line.

“I think what we expected was how well they would be in the offensive zone, controlling pucks, not being knocked off the puck, finding each other in the slot and just being able to possess the puck down there and make some plays,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “I really like that part of their game and their contributions offensively in the goal department was nice to have.”

Perry knocked the stick out of his former teammate John Gibson’s hands below the goal line in the build-up to Kane’s first goal, which was placed short side top shelf by the winger to make it 1-1 before the midway mark.

Perry picked up his first point as an Oiler with the primary helper and looks firmly back to the disrupting tactics that have made him a renowned figure around the League over his career, with the previous play being a prime example of how Perry picked up the nickname, 'The Worm'.

"It's nice to have him on our side," Draisaitl said. "I think he just is a master at playing the game within the game a little bit. He's done it all his life, and on top of that, he makes great plays with the puck. It was a good game for us as a line I thought and something to build on for sure. He's been great for us so far.

Ryan Strome scored just 29 seconds after Kane's tally to restore the 2-1 Ducks lead, but the winger came back to convert his second of the game on a 3-on-2 by sliding his shot along the ice and through Gibson’s five-hole, lifting the scoreline back into a tie at 2-2 through 40 minutes.