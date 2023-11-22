PREVIEW: Oilers at Hurricanes

PREVIEW: Oilers at Panthers

RALEIGH, NC – The Edmonton Oilers continue their four-game road trip at PNC Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night having dropped back-to-back road games to the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers to open their Eastern Conference swing.

The Oilers have allowed multi-goal comebacks in each of their last two games while having lost two of their last three contests in which they’ve scored the game’s opening goal.

Monday’s 5-3 defeat in Sunrise was one of those occasions.

“Confidence,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said post-game of the reason behind the Oilers being unable to protect the lead. “Just playing the right way and not cheating the game.

“I think here we were up 2-0. They needed to open up and they needed to change the way they were playing to get some opportunities, and we should be able to take advantage of that. But unfortunately, I think we were giving them the opportunities.”