News Feed

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride
RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Akey to entry-level contract
GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country
RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers
RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers
POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract
POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

The Oilers begin their regular season on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver with the first of a home-and-away set against the Canucks to open the new campaign

GettyImages-1489712228
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin their regular-season schedule on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver against the Canucks.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 pm MT, or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin at 7:30 p.m. MT, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Connor chats with the media following Tuesday's practice

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks

VANCOUVER, BC – A hard few weeks of Captain’s Skates, Training Camp and preseason for the Edmonton Oilers have all led to this.

The regular season is finally here.

The Oilers will begin their 82-game regular-season schedule on Wednesday night with the first game of a home-and-away series with the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena to open the 2023-24 NHL campaign.

"There's a lot of expectations on the group with the majority of our roster coming back, where we are as a team and where we want to be," Zach Hyman said. "But I think it starts tomorrow and we're excited after a long camp to get after it."

For the Blue & Orange, their attention over the last month has been firmly set on building momentum in the first handful of games using a day-to-day approach that’s been fostered since the players arrived in Oil Country almost two weeks in advance of Training Camp, where they began skating with one another and working towards improving on a day-to-day basis, improving defensively and creating the right environment for their group to have a quick start to their season.

“We've never come into this room between periods being like, ‘We’ve got to turn more pucks over and score more goals and try more behind-the-back passes’,” captain Connor McDavid said. “We've never done that. It's never been about offence. This room is always talking about ways to slow the other team down. That's always the talk in here.”

During the ‘21-22 and ‘22-23 campaigns, the Oilers began their respective seasons in October with 9-1 and 7-3 starts that benefitted their Stanley Cup bids later in the campaign during dry spells that popped up at different points of the year – whether that was in November or February, March or April.

“I think last year through 20 games we were 10-10, so we'd like to have a better start,” McDavid added. “I don't think we're four games or three games above .500 until maybe the new year, so we'd like to get off to a good first half of the year.

“We know coming down the stretch we can play some great hockey, but what happens in October and November shows up in May and June. I think we want to play the brand of hockey that's going to be successful throughout the course of a season and the postseason.

Connor chats with the media following Tuesday's practice

Edmonton’s players and coaches are hyper-aware of the reality that they’re just one of 32 teams at this preliminary stage of the season that have aspirations of raising a banner before next season’s home opener. But all of those hopes in the Oilers locker room will just be dreams if they can’t execute what they’ve worked on all Training Camp and preseason.

“A real focal point for our team here is that we understand the outside noise, we understand outside expectations, but for us, we're prepared to begin this journey or this marathon with 31 other teams. It starts tonight,” Woodcroft said. “Everybody has an optimistic bent to the beginning of their seasons. I'm not worried about any of that stuff. I'm worried about our team, our team executing at the rate it needs to execute at, our team having the proper mindset, and our team having the mental capacity and the physical capacity to get better every single day.

“That doesn't mean you're going to win every day. We get it. We understand that. We're striving to win. We're striving to win each game we play, but for us, I think wins take care of themselves [when executing].

Zach speaks to the media following Tuesday's skate

LINEUP NOTES

The Oilers will await the final fitness checks on Mattias Ekholm, Brett Kulak and Ryan McLeod before Wednesday night's season opener in hopes of dressing a full-strength lineup against the Canucks.

Both Ekholm and McLeod weren’t able to suit up during the preseason due to respective hip flexor and lower-body injuries, but their participation in the Oilers last few practices showed that the two – along with Kulak – are approaching full fitness and game action.

“All of them had another good day today,” Woodcroft said on Tuesday prior to the team’s flight to Vancouver. “I have not spoken to the medical department, but they're all trending in the right direction. We're optimistic about their availability.”

Jay speaks to the media on Tuesday at Rogers Place

Markus Niemelainen was also a part of Tuesday’s practice, with his ailment currently undisclosed, but the Finnish blueliner is one of the eight defencemen who’ll begin the season on Edmonton’s 21-man roster that includes 11 forwards and two goalies.

The placement of forwards Raphael Lavoie, Lane Pederson and defenceman Ben Gleason on waivers on Sunday solidified the Oilers opening-night roster, with all three clearing before being assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Both Jack Campbell and Stuart Skinner have tried to stake claim to the starter’s net on Wednesday with strong pre-season performances, with Campbell showcasing his renewed approach between the pipes with three 30-plus save performances in exhibition action.

As for who will be Edmonton’s starting goalie in Vancouver, Woodcroft says the coaching staff will take all the time they’ve been given to make the decision.

“You'll have to buy a ticket tomorrow night to see who comes out that gate first, or be paying attention on television,” he said.

GAME DAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

WRITTEN