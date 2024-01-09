PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Oilers aim to establish their second eight-game winning streak of the season on Tuesday night at United Center against the Blackhawks

GettyImages-1448596891
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

The Edmonton Oilers aim to establish their second eight-game winning streak of the season on Tuesday night at United Center against the Chicago Blackhawks.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:30 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED.

Hyman's hat-trick leads Edmonton to a seventh straight win

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL – The Oilers can extend their win streak to eight games for the second time this season with a victory in the first game of a three-game road trip against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Edmonton is a remarkable 15-3-0 since Nov. 24, including an eight-game winning run between late November and early December that was kickstarted by a 5-0 shutout over the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on American Thanksgiving Weekend.

The Blue & Orange lost three straight following their streak but are now winners of seven in a row after defeating the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Saturday at Rogers Place on the back of Zach Hyman's third hat trick of the campaign, Evan Bouchard's trio of assists and Stuart Skinner's 29 saves.

Hyman has goals in his last three games and the most in the NHL since Nov. 11 with 21 – currently a 59-goal pace – as the winger currently tracks toward shattering his career-high of 34 set last season in 79 appearances.

"I don't know how many times I can say it, but I play with some pretty good players who make plays every single game," Hyman said post-game. "I'm very fortunate to be playing with them and putting it in right now."

Bouchard's three assists on Saturday marked the defenceman's fourth-career three-point game and pushed his season point total to nine goals and 30 assists, while Stuart Skinner is now 12-2-0 in his last 14 games with a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage.

"Phenomenal... just so solid the whole way through," Hyman said of Skinner. "He's our best penalty killer out there. He's the one who's the last line of defence and he's a big reason the penalty kill is where it's at. So on that front, phenomenal. And then just steady on a bunch of rushes. I thought it was an up-and-down game for a good portion of it where they got some chances off the rush, and he was just steady."

Vincent talks with the media after team practice on Sunday

The Oilers scored twice on the man advantage and have scored at least a power-play goal in three of their last four games after recording zero in each of their previous five contests.

"We're just finding different ways to win and that's what good teams do," defenceman Vincent Desharnais said on Sunday. "That's what we struggled to do at the start of the season and we're still playing some good games, but we can score. Special teams are doing well, goalies are playing outstanding, and I think the coaching staff is doing a great job at giving us confidence.

"I think overall, it's just a combination of a lot of things that are working well together and I think that when this group is confident, we're a hard team to beat."

The turnaround for the Oilers from a 2-9-1 start to occupying a playoff spot heading into Tuesday night in Chicago coincides with the appointment on Nov. 12 of Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, who's assembled a 17-6-0 record behind the bench and became the first head coach in NHL history to have two seven-game winning streaks in their first 25 games.

The Oilers are averaging 4.57 goals per game over their current seven-game win streak, outscoring their opponents 32-13 while scoring the first goal in five of their seven victories – including in each of their last three.

Coach Knoblauch attributed his team's success during his short tenure as bench boss to that high-flying offence that showed its persistence on Saturday night beating an excellent Anton Forsberg, who was locked into a goaltending duel at Rogers Place with Skinner in a goalless game through 38 minutes where the Oilers made a few defensive miscues.

"I think a lot of it is right now how well we're playing offensively," he said. "We're creating a ton of chances. I think right now, definitely during this win streak, we're number one at generating things. Defensively we're good, but we can definitely be a lot better.

"[On Saturday] it wasn't so much defensive breakdowns rather than just puck play and just making a bad decision with a pass. I know there were a couple of cross-ice passes that got picked off and just stuff like that where we need to be a little sharper."

Kris chats with the media after Sunday's Oilers practice

The Oilers will be relieved that defenceman Cody Ceci isn't any worse for wear from taking a puck up high during the third period of Saturday's victory other than a "remarkable" mark on his face, said Coach Knoblauch.

The 30-year-old was a non-participant at Sunday's practice due to maintenance for a separate injury along with Brett Kulak, but both blueliners are expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's start to a three-game road trip in the Windy City against a Connor Bedard-less Blackhawks.

On Monday, Edmonton recalled defenceman Phil Kemp from the Bakersfield Condors to shore up their blueline as they go out on the road with two rearguards nursing minor ailments.

Kemp was extra depth for the Oilers during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but the 24-year-old has yet to make his NHL debut after accumulating nine goals and 27 helpers in 164 career AHL games since his seventh-round, 208th-overall selection by the Oilers at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Skinner's pad save on Farabee is this week's Catelli Smart Play

