PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Oilers scored twice on the man advantage and have scored at least a power-play goal in three of their last four games after recording zero in each of their previous five contests.

"We're just finding different ways to win and that's what good teams do," defenceman Vincent Desharnais said on Sunday. "That's what we struggled to do at the start of the season and we're still playing some good games, but we can score. Special teams are doing well, goalies are playing outstanding, and I think the coaching staff is doing a great job at giving us confidence.

"I think overall, it's just a combination of a lot of things that are working well together and I think that when this group is confident, we're a hard team to beat."

The turnaround for the Oilers from a 2-9-1 start to occupying a playoff spot heading into Tuesday night in Chicago coincides with the appointment on Nov. 12 of Head Coach Kris Knoblauch, who's assembled a 17-6-0 record behind the bench and became the first head coach in NHL history to have two seven-game winning streaks in their first 25 games.

The Oilers are averaging 4.57 goals per game over their current seven-game win streak, outscoring their opponents 32-13 while scoring the first goal in five of their seven victories – including in each of their last three.

Coach Knoblauch attributed his team's success during his short tenure as bench boss to that high-flying offence that showed its persistence on Saturday night beating an excellent Anton Forsberg, who was locked into a goaltending duel at Rogers Place with Skinner in a goalless game through 38 minutes where the Oilers made a few defensive miscues.

"I think a lot of it is right now how well we're playing offensively," he said. "We're creating a ton of chances. I think right now, definitely during this win streak, we're number one at generating things. Defensively we're good, but we can definitely be a lot better.

"[On Saturday] it wasn't so much defensive breakdowns rather than just puck play and just making a bad decision with a pass. I know there were a couple of cross-ice passes that got picked off and just stuff like that where we need to be a little sharper."