PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Coyotes

TEMPE, AZ – When Kris Knoblauch took over behind the Oilers bench in mid-November, one of his first responsibilities as head coach to get the players back on track was to try and help calm the waters inside the dressing room from a difficult 3-9-1 start to the 2023-24 NHL season.

“They're under so much pressure from what's going on around the NHL, what the fans are saying, and what's going on with their seasons,” he said. “So much of it's just out of their control, and ultimately, they're worrying about things that are just uncontrollable.

“If they can control what is under their control, it's just so much easier to simplify things."

With their eyes too far on the future, it was important for the players to stay grounded in the present and focused on what was immediately ahead of them. Since his arrival, the bench boss has enjoyed the response he’s received from his group and hopes their success with a segmented strategy can continue.

“I thought there was a lot of frustration with how the season was going when I came in here,” Knoblauch said after Sunday’s practice at the Ice Den in Scottsdale. “We just needed to settle things down and not look at what's going to happen April 1 or May 1. It was just, ‘What can take care of right now?’ and look at the short term.

“I think with any team that I've ever coached, you just have to look at what you can control at the moment, and that's from game to game or even shift to shift. I think we've done a pretty good job of handling that.”

The Oilers have compiled a 29-9-0 record under Knoblauch since his arrival on Nov. 12 and are looking to make it back-to-back wins on Monday afternoon when they take on the Arizona Coyotes, who face Colorado in Denver on Sunday before flying home to host the Oilers inside the charged-up atmosphere of Mullet Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.