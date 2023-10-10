GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

Let's talk turkey and not eat it. The Oilers aren't likely suffering from the same sleepy, lethargic conditions the general population is fighting. They are instead energized and motivated as the next couple days fly by while they fly to the West Coast to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Every single team in the NHL has pie (not apple or pumpkin) in the sky aspirations before the first faceoff is taken. When the puck drops at Rogers Arena for the team from Rogers Place with the nation watching coast to coast on Sportsnet, they will see a team motivated and driven by an ambition to be the best.

That could describe Vancouver. That does describe Edmonton It's hard not to see the way this version of the NHL team in Oil Country is approaching the season. Dead set on winning the Stanley Cup. Cup or bust? It was a season-ending parting shot from a man with a great shot. Leon Draisaitl was clear, concise and to the point when Edmonton rolled snake eyes versus Vegas in the second round of the playoffs.