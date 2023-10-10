GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

Thanksgiving is a celebration of being thankful for what one has. It is celebrated the second Monday in October. I might be one of many suffering from a food hangover this weekend. Too much of everything and anything. Turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, corn, meatballs (I am Italian), pumpkin pie, apple pie to name quite a few things I indulged in over the long weekend.
It's a license to lose yourself in food and fun with friends and family. Throw in the summer-like weather and it was a chance to freshen up and fill up before the Edmonton Oilers get started on their season Wednesday night in Vancouver.