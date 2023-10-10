News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place three players on waivers
RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers

RELEASE: Oilers place four players on waivers
POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach

POST-GAME: Campbell's strong preseason showcases new approach
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1 (10.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Kraken 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Kraken
BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence

BLOG: Ekholm staying present through injury recovery with his veteran presence
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.06.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken (10.05.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken
RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract

RELEASE: Oilers sign Brady Stonehouse to entry-level contract
POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout

POST-GAME: Connor connection on display in Battle of Alberta blowout
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2

GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Flames 2
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present

BLOG: Oilers staying focused on the process and the present
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames (10.04.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Flames
RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic

RELEASE: Alberta's own Nickelback to perform at Heritage Classic
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames (10.03.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames
BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft

BLOG: Ekholm, McLeod recoveries trending in 'the right direction' says Woodcroft
RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

RELEASE: Bourgault loaned to Bakersfield, Griffith and Hamblin on waivers

GENE'S BLOG: Plenty to be thankful for in Oil Country

In his first blog of the new season, Gene Principe reflects on the team's Thanksgiving weekend and tees up the season-opening home-and-home with Vancouver

20231008_family_skate_FULL_RES
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

Thanksgiving is a celebration of being thankful for what one has. It is celebrated the second Monday in October. I might be one of many suffering from a food hangover this weekend. Too much of everything and anything. Turkey, mashed potatoes, peas, corn, meatballs (I am Italian), pumpkin pie, apple pie to name quite a few things I indulged in over the long weekend.

It's a license to lose yourself in food and fun with friends and family. Throw in the summer-like weather and it was a chance to freshen up and fill up before the Edmonton Oilers get started on their season Wednesday night in Vancouver.

The Oilers hit the ice Monday, two days away from their opener

Let's talk turkey and not eat it. The Oilers aren't likely suffering from the same sleepy, lethargic conditions the general population is fighting. They are instead energized and motivated as the next couple days fly by while they fly to the West Coast to start the 2023-24 campaign.

Every single team in the NHL has pie (not apple or pumpkin) in the sky aspirations before the first faceoff is taken. When the puck drops at Rogers Arena for the team from Rogers Place with the nation watching coast to coast on Sportsnet, they will see a team motivated and driven by an ambition to be the best.

That could describe Vancouver. That does describe Edmonton It's hard not to see the way this version of the NHL team in Oil Country is approaching the season. Dead set on winning the Stanley Cup. Cup or bust? It was a season-ending parting shot from a man with a great shot. Leon Draisaitl was clear, concise and to the point when Edmonton rolled snake eyes versus Vegas in the second round of the playoffs.

Darnell talks with the media on Monday after practice

As the Hockey Night in Canada host when the series was over, I was sent on the ice to interview Jack Eichel. I was expecting to interview a 2015 lottery pick after the series. I imagined it would be Connor McDavid. I was wrong, as it was one of those Knights and series. To paraphrase Ken Holland, who knows a thing or three about Cups, when you beat a team four times in two weeks or less you are the better team. That's a fact, but it would be fiction to think that Edmonton couldn't have been the better team or won what Vegas did a couple rounds later. However, they did not.

There are laughs and smiles through the pre-season and training camp, but mixed in with the light moments are serious thoughts about what's to come in the next nine months. It is hard to predict what lies ahead this season. There is a singular focus, and it starts with Stanley and ends with Cup.

It was a fun weekend around the rink for the Oilers. Families were invited. Kids on the ice as you may have seen on the official Oilers Instagram account. A team BBQ. This team has been too often grilled about when they will win it all.

They have their team and know what lies ahead. Playoffs are a must and the rest is a possibility. They have the leaders, they have the talent, they have the commitment, and they have the desire to be the best.

Their experiences and disappointment only fuel the fire that runs deep in this team. Add it all up and there is a lot to be thankful for if you're the Edmonton Oilers and their fans with a new season starting this week.