GAME RECAP: Rangers 3, Oilers 0

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers dropped their record to 1-5-1 to begin the 2023-24 NHL season with a 3-0 defeat to the New York Rangers at Rogers Place on Thursday night.

"Tough game for our group," Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. "Certainly we're in the mud puddle right now, and the only way out of it is to work your way out of it. I thought tonight there were moments where we were waiting for something bad to happen, and through experience, I know that the only way you come out of something like this is through working."

After a scoreless opening period that was highlighted by Stuart Skinner's right-pad save on Filip Chytil in the final minute, defencemen Adam Fox and Braden Schneider, along with forward Alexis Lafreniere, all found the back of the net in a three-goal second period for the Blueshirts.

"I think the same thing as the other night – just 40 minutes that we'd probably be happy with, and 20 that we're not. That's the difference," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "At the end of the day, it's just not good enough. But in game seven, we don't have time to hang our heads here, get frustrated and 'woe was me.' It's time right now, and it doesn't matter what we've done in the past.

"It's about right now and it's about looking forward to Sunday."

Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick earned the shutout with 29 saves, setting the NHL record for the most shutouts by an American netminder with his 59th career clean sheet, while Skinner was solid in his first career game against the Rangers despite the defeat with 29 saves.

Prior to puck drop, Doug Weight and Charlie Huddy had their names enshrined on the wall of honour above the PCL Loge Level at Rogers Place as the 2023 class of the Oilers Hall of Fame.

The Blue & Orange look to correct course on Sunday in the 2023 Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium.

"We have no time to feel sorry for ourselves. We're very confident in this group. We know how good of a team we are," Zach Hyman said. "Obviously it hasn't shown to start the season, but I think with this outdoor game, it's an event where we can go out there and we can work by just focusing on one game."