GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3

Bouchard pushes his point streak of 10 games with two goals and an assist on Friday as the Oilers extend their win streak to six with a 4-3 victory over the Wild

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored twice and added an assist, including the game-winner on the power play, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed four helpers as the Edmonton Oilers stretched their win streak to six games on Friday night with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.

Three points for Bouchard in the victory pushes his point streak to 10 games (4G, 11A), making him the second defenceman in Oilers franchise history to reach the mark alongside Paul Coffey (1986-87), and increases his season total to 27 points (7G, 20 A) in 24 games – tying him for third in scoring among all NHL defencemen.

Connor McDavid recorded a goal and assist, including a terrific dangle in the second period after the Wild made it 3-2, to re-enter the NHL's Top 10 in overall scoring with nine goals and 25 assists and stretch his own individual point streak to eight games and 21 points (5G, 16A) 

Stuart Skinner came up with the biggest of his 17 saves on the night by making a massive save on Edmonton product Jared Spurgeon in the final eight seconds to secure his sixth straight victory on home ice.

The Blue & Orange look to continue to build on their six-game win streak on Sunday afternoon when the New Jersey Devils visit Rogers Place.

Evan speaks to the media after scoring two goals on Friday

FIRST PERIOD

Evan Bouchard has assembled himself quite a point streak – more than double his previous career-best total.

The defenceman opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sauced it from the left corner onto Bouchard's tape in the right circle for a snipe top shelf at 4:44 of the first frame, extending his point streak to 10 games to become only the second Oilers defenceman in franchise history alongside his current assistant coach Paul Coffey to push a point streak to double digits.

The 24-year-old had a previous career-best point streak of four games, which he reached on two previous occasions.

Edmonton poured the pressure on Minnesota early with an 18-4 shot advantage as they tried to take advantage of the Wild playing the second of back-to-back, but the visitors were looking to respond offensively following a 2-0 shutout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday.

Bouchard picks the top corner on Fleury to make it 1-0 Oilers

SECOND PERIOD

You had to expect a Wild push in this game, and it came in the first minute of the middle frame.

Wild winger Matt Boldy scored 15 seconds into the period before setting up centre Joel Eriksson-Ek less than half a minute later for a one-timer from the right circle that quickly flipped the script in Minnesota's direction after what was a strong start from the Blue & Orange in the opening period.

But Connor McDavid, an author of incredible plays and a massive individual point streak of his own, wrote another special solo goal into his ledger by out-waiting netminder Marc-Andre Fleury before wrapping his seventh goal of the season around the near post before releasing one of his massive McDavid one-knee celebrations.

With a goal and assist in the first two periods, McDavid now has 21 points (5G, 16A) during his eight-game point streak which is also the most points in NHL since Nov. 20.

McDavid shows marvellous patience to wait out Fleury & score

It took ten-and-a-half minutes for the Wild to make their way back into the lead when Connor Dewar unleashed an unbeatable one-timer after Ryan Hartman centred a puck from below the Oilers goal line, returning Minnesota to a one-goal lead with 8:02 left in the second period.

The Wild then began taking penalties, which is something you should never do against the Oilers when trying to defend a lead. 

Eriksson-Ek breaking his stick on the penalty kill presented the Oilers power play an opportunity to whip the puck around Minnesota's zone a bit extra in the final two minutes of the frame, and Edmonton's PP1 was able to work the puck to the right circle for Draisaitl, who connected on a one-timer for his 11th of the season that equalized 3-3 before the second intermission arrived. 

The Oilers maintained their heavy shot totals with 14 more in the middle frame to grow their advantage in that department to 32-11 through 40 minutes.

Draisaitl drills a PP one-timer from his spot to make it 3-3

THIRD PERIOD

Let us reiterate: putting the Oilers on the power play is NOT something you want to do – at any point.

Certain games are just crying out for the man advantage to pull through, and Edmonton's vaunted power play certainly made Minnesota regret their minor transgressions that produced the game-tying and game-winning goals on Friday night.

After Draisaitl tied the score 3-3 on the power play late in the second period, a careless roughing penalty for Ryan Hartman on Evander Kane put the Blue & Orange back on the power play early in the third and final frame where Bouchard unleased a bomb through traffic that foiled Fleury for his second goal of the game and a 4-3 Oilers lead with 18:28 left in regulation.

Bouchard now has 26 points (7G, 19A) in 24 games this season, which ranks fifth among NHL defencemen as he looks to be the first Oilers blueliner to rank top five in points since Tyson Barrie in the shortened 2020-21 campaign and the first in a full season since Paul Coffey in 1986-87.

Bouchard blasts home a point shot on the PP to make it 4-3

The Wild managed to outshoot the Oilers 9-8 in the third period in large part because their late surge in search of an equalizer, where Ryan Hartman struck the post in the late stages before Stuart Skinner was called upon to make his most impactful save in the dying seconds.

The puck fell to Edmonton-born defenceman Jared Spurgeon in the slot for an open look with less than 10 seconds on the clock, but Skinner stood tall and parried away the all-important shot to see out his sixth straight victory on home ice – a first for the 25-year-old netminder in his career.

Edmonton secured the two points for their sixth win in a row after entering Friday's contest 1-9-0 in their last 10 meetings with the Wild.

Ryan speaks to the media following Friday's 4-3 victory

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

