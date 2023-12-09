GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3

EDMONTON, AB – Defenceman Evan Bouchard scored twice and added an assist, including the game-winner on the power play, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed four helpers as the Edmonton Oilers stretched their win streak to six games on Friday night with a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Place.

Three points for Bouchard in the victory pushes his point streak to 10 games (4G, 11A), making him the second defenceman in Oilers franchise history to reach the mark alongside Paul Coffey (1986-87), and increases his season total to 27 points (7G, 20 A) in 24 games – tying him for third in scoring among all NHL defencemen.

Connor McDavid recorded a goal and assist, including a terrific dangle in the second period after the Wild made it 3-2, to re-enter the NHL's Top 10 in overall scoring with nine goals and 25 assists and stretch his own individual point streak to eight games and 21 points (5G, 16A)

Stuart Skinner came up with the biggest of his 17 saves on the night by making a massive save on Edmonton product Jared Spurgeon in the final eight seconds to secure his sixth straight victory on home ice.

The Blue & Orange look to continue to build on their six-game win streak on Sunday afternoon when the New Jersey Devils visit Rogers Place.