GAME RECAP: Jets 6, Oilers 1

WINNIPEG, MB – Forward Connor Brown scored on a late deflection for the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night in a 6-1 pre-season defeat to a loaded Winnipeg Jets lineup at Canada Life Centre.

"I think it's awesome that you get to play against pretty much a full roster of veteran NHL players," defenceman Brett Kulak said. "For me, that's exactly what you want. During preseason, you want the challenge. You want to get a feel for the pace and puck movement that those guys have."

The Oilers received 23 saves on 27 shots from goaltender Stuart Skinner over 40 minutes during his pre-season debut, conceding a first-period marker from Nikolaj Ehlers before Kyle Connor, Colin Miller and Neal Pionk each got on the scoresheet to make it 4-0 before the second intermission. Collin Delia played the final period for the Blue & Orange and allowed two goals on 10 shots.

Brad Lambert provided a power-play goal for the Jets early in the final frame, and captain Adam Lowry was able to clean up a turnover from Delia while shorthanded for the 6-0 lead with just over eight minutes remaining. Connor Brown provided late consolation for the Oilers with a redirection in front off a point shot from defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer with 3:28 left in regulation.

The Oilers continue their pre-season schedule on Saturday night at Rogers Place against the Seattle Kraken.