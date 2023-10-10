BLOG: Oilers ready to start their campaign at full stride

EDMONTON, AB – With their regular-season schedule set to commence on Wednesday night with the first of a home-and-away series against the Vancouver Canucks, the real work for the Edmonton Oilers can begin.

The effort and the sacrifice from the Blue & Orange on and off the ice over more than a month of Captain’s Skates and Training Camp has now been put in, with the focus of the players and coaches since day one having been firmly set on operating with a day-to-day mindset of improving every day and setting themselves up for a bright start to their 2023-24 NHL campaign.

After arriving in Edmonton more than two weeks early before the official start of Training Camp, Oilers players and coaches believe their star-studded and championship-driven group has the right talent, the right mindset and the right approach necessary to make good on what they’ve set out to do from the beginning – improve day-by-day and build momentum over the course of the campaign from a fast and effective start to their ’23-24 regular-season schedule.

“I thought we had a really good month here,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “Over the month of September and into October, our players came back early. They demonstrated a want to make sure they were ready to start Training Camp, took care of a lot of business on their own in that way, and when Training Camp started, we got a lot of good work, good practices and good reps.”

“I like the look in the eye of our group,” the coach added. “I like the fact that they came back early and demonstrated to each other how important it was to be ready for Training Camp. I like the fact that they've put in a ton of work."

“Now, it's on us to go out and execute starting tomorrow night."