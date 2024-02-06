BLOG: Oilers prepared to carry momentum through the All-Star break

"I liked our energy. The execution is usually a little off after a week of not being on the ice, but for not practicing for a week I was very happy with the practices that we had," Coach Knoblauch said

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – As it turns out, All-Star Weekend isn’t much of a vacation. It’s a tough grind for the players who are lucky enough to be selected, and you can take Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s word for it.

“I thought for Leo and me, it's been two kind of not gruelling, but tiring days on the ice with Skills and the 3-on-3 tournament,” Connor McDavid said. “I think it's harder on the body than people might expect.”

Leon Draisaitl admitted after Monday’s practice at Rogers Place that he didn’t have his best stuff during Accuracy Shooting in Friday’s All-Star Skills at Scotiabank Arena, finishing the event five times slower than that of his captain’s winning time of 9.158 seconds.

But there’s plenty more that goes into it than just the on-ice competition that took on a revamped format this year to help raise the level of competition, with the Player Draft, the red carpet, various social events and family obligations making for a busy few days in Toronto.

“That's two years in a row where I kind of laid an egg there, but that's alright,” Draisaitl said of his participation in the event.

“He usually likes to stand over on his side and one-time them into the net or use his back end or something like that. He's not good from the slot I guess,” McDavid added with a smile. “But obviously, it's a tough thing to do and shows that everyone's human once in a while."

Leon chats with the media as the team gets set to travel to Vegas

While Draisaitl may not have left Toronto with the same success as his hometown teammate McDavid, the German says he expended a lot of energy supporting his teammate that deserves its ‘fair share’ of the credit, but compensation discussions will have to wait with theirs and their teammates' focus firmly back to their Oilers obligations and a busy final two-and-a-half months of the 2023-24 regular season.

“Yeah, it was a good weekend. Happy for Connor,” he said. “I obviously put a lot of moral support in for him, so I should get my little cut, but we'll figure that out later.”

“We’ve got no time to waste here, so we got to jump right into it tomorrow and try to play our best game.”

The Dynamic Duo might've been all wrapped up in All-Star Weekend festivities, but their Oilers teammates scattered across North America and even Europe over the break for the chance to recharge for a hectic final stretch 37 games in 73 days – even when the break might've arrived at an inopportune time for the streaking Blue & Orange.

The Oilers are one win away from tying the NHL record of 17 straight wins that's owned by the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that the timing of the break could've come at a fortuitous time for his players due to the incredible physical and mental effort they expended to help create such a historic and notable win streak.

Kris speaks with the media following Monday's pre-flight practice

Ultimately, the break's effectiveness will be shown in how they come out of the gate on Tuesday in a pivotal contest at T-Mobile Arena against the Vegas Golden Knights, where not only is their 17th win in a row on the line, but also, important Pacific Division points.

"I guess it all depends on how we respond and how we play," Knoblauch said. "I think usually when you're on a winning streak, you don't want it to break up, but I think it was good for our guys to recharge. It looked like were just kind of limping in, just doing enough just to win hockey games.

"Very rarely I would say when we're on a winning streak let's have that break, but I think this time it'll be good for us."

McDavid mentioned that over his career, he's had mixed results coming back from time off during the season, but his team's collective mindset should remain similar to when they broke off for the extended All-Star break after pushing their streak to 16 with a 4-1 win on home ice against the Nashville Predators on Jan. 27.

“I think it's different for some guys, and it's different from time to time,” McDavid said. “I've had times where I come back from a break and feel amazing right out of the gate, and had times where it takes a little bit. You’ve got to work your way back, so I expect guys to be in different places.

"But collectively as a group, I would expect us to be ready to go.”

Connor talks with the media following Monday's pre-flight practice

