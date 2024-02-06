BLOG: Oilers prepared to carry momentum through the All-Star break

EDMONTON, AB – As it turns out, All-Star Weekend isn’t much of a vacation. It’s a tough grind for the players who are lucky enough to be selected, and you can take Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s word for it.

“I thought for Leo and me, it's been two kind of not gruelling, but tiring days on the ice with Skills and the 3-on-3 tournament,” Connor McDavid said. “I think it's harder on the body than people might expect.”

Leon Draisaitl admitted after Monday’s practice at Rogers Place that he didn’t have his best stuff during Accuracy Shooting in Friday’s All-Star Skills at Scotiabank Arena, finishing the event five times slower than that of his captain’s winning time of 9.158 seconds.

But there’s plenty more that goes into it than just the on-ice competition that took on a revamped format this year to help raise the level of competition, with the Player Draft, the red carpet, various social events and family obligations making for a busy few days in Toronto.

“That's two years in a row where I kind of laid an egg there, but that's alright,” Draisaitl said of his participation in the event.

“He usually likes to stand over on his side and one-time them into the net or use his back end or something like that. He's not good from the slot I guess,” McDavid added with a smile. “But obviously, it's a tough thing to do and shows that everyone's human once in a while."