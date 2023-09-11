BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

EDMONTON, AB – From Day 1 of Captain’s Skates to the very last game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers will have their focus set even more firmly on their collective approach of ‘taking care of the day’s business.’

The everlasting phrase from Head Coach Jay Woodcroft that was first embraced in the Oilers locker room upon his arrival with Assistant Coach Dave Manson from the Bakersfield Condors in February 2021 will carry added emphasis this season in Edmonton with the club’s players single-minded in their pursuit of pushing their own personal limits, establishing good early habits and controlling what they can control to achieve their ultimate goal of lifting the Stanley Cup.

“I think for us, the goal has to be in our mind every single day to get out on the ice and not put pressure on ourselves and have it weigh on us all season long,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“But at the same time, there's got to be a sense of urgency in our group; an urgency to push each other each day; an urgency to win games early and take care of our play throughout the year.”