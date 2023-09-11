News Feed

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room

BLOG: Family and fatherhood part of a matured Oilers locker room
BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers

BLOG: Brown finding comfort, familiarity in bounce-back opportunity with Oilers
BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal

BLOG: Draisaitl and the Oilers work towards singular goal
RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District

RELEASE: Welcome Back Hockey Weekend coming to ICE District
FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic

FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic
BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers

BLOG: The time is now for McDavid and the Oilers
BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place

BLOG: Oilers arrive early as captain's skates commence at Rogers Place
RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes

RELEASE: Oilers announce video coaching changes
ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane

ROSTER REDUX: Evander Kane
Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2023
ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan

ROSTER REDUX: Derek Ryan
RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ announced among Rosie Awards finalists
RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs

RELEASE: Oilers sign Sam Gagner, Brandon Sutter to PTOs
ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell

ROSTER REDUX: Jack Campbell
BLOG: Bouchard signed and ready to grow

BLOG: Bouchard signed and ready to grow
RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to two-year extension

RELEASE: Oilers sign Bouchard to two-year extension
RELEASE: Second annual Pride Cup slated for Sunday

RELEASE: Second annual Pride Cup slated for Sunday
ROSTER REDUX: Stuart Skinner

ROSTER REDUX: Stuart Skinner

BLOG: Oilers hard at work establishing early habits

“I think as you become a more veteran team, you understand what it takes to win later on in the season when playoff times hit. Those habits have to show up in Training Camp, and even in these skates," said Darnell Nurse

20230911_NURSE_WIDE
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – From Day 1 of Captain’s Skates to the very last game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers will have their focus set even more firmly on their collective approach of ‘taking care of the day’s business.’

The everlasting phrase from Head Coach Jay Woodcroft that was first embraced in the Oilers locker room upon his arrival with Assistant Coach Dave Manson from the Bakersfield Condors in February 2021 will carry added emphasis this season in Edmonton with the club’s players single-minded in their pursuit of pushing their own personal limits, establishing good early habits and controlling what they can control to achieve their ultimate goal of lifting the Stanley Cup.

“I think for us, the goal has to be in our mind every single day to get out on the ice and not put pressure on ourselves and have it weigh on us all season long,” defenceman Darnell Nurse said.

“But at the same time, there's got to be a sense of urgency in our group; an urgency to push each other each day; an urgency to win games early and take care of our play throughout the year.”

Darnell chats about his summer & season preparation

There’s no doubt in the collective beliefs of the Blue & Orange that they’re a team that can score goals in bunches to beat their opponents – an NHL-high 325 goals scored during the 2022-23 NHL season with the League’s best-ever power play (32.4 percent) and the most Dynamic Duo in hockey in Connor McDavid (153 points) and Leon Draisaitl (128 points) reinforces those claims.

Coming out of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, however, there’s been a growing understanding in the locker room that managing the little details of their game with a bounce-back mentality toward limiting errors and poor stretches of form will have the biggest impact during the season on their collective aspirations of pushing further into the postseason and winning it all.

“You can't have nights off; definitely, you can't have them in the playoffs,” Nurse said. “But during the season, it happens, and you're not going to play your best every night, but you’ve got to find a way and I think it shows a mature team to be able to bounce back. You don't lose two, you don't lose three in a row -- that should be our mindset every week or every little segment that we have.”

An early start to their season, with Captain’s Skates commencing down at Rogers Place two weeks before the start of Training Camp, can go a long way in establishing early habits and a successful start to their 2023-24 NHL schedule.

The Oilers work on their speed & stickhandling

“It’s pretty hard to nail down one or two details because when you're talking about details, they're finer things,” Nurse added. “Habits in practice carry over to games, so all that kind of groups together.”

“I think as you become a more veteran team, you understand what it takes to win later on in the season when playoff times hit. Those habits have to show up in Training Camp, and even in these skates."

We may still be more than a week away from Training Camp and the formal start to their campaign, but the intensity that’s being brought to Captain’s Skates by Edmonton’s full roster early in September will hopefully go a long way in establishing strong early habits for a long and successful season.

“You want to be in the right spots, use your leverage, wait in battles and things like that,” Nurse said. “There are so many little details to the game that you have to have from start to finish, and you see it every year – teams that are playing at the end of it, a lot of the times they've been using those habits and playing that way the whole season.”

“You don't want to be in a situation where you're in January or February just finding your game, and then try to climb back and find some comfort in the playoff race. For us, we want to get out there early in the season, have a good start and kind of carry that momentum and carry that game.”

Ryan talks about fatherhood & preparing for the season

For forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who's coming off the heights of his first-career 100-point season in '22-23, putting forward a number to the media in terms of points for the coming campaign isn't something he's willing to do. Hopefully, the high individual numbers come naturally through collective success from the Oilers.

"I definitely want to be able to help produce on the offensive side, but I think everybody's internal goals at the end of the day come back to the team and having success as a team," he said. "If you play well as an individual, it's going to affect the team in a positive way, so that's always been my mindset and definitely a season like last year should give us confidence and we should come out rolling to start the season.”

Instead, the longest-tenured member of 12 years for the Oilers is honing in on the habits he established early on last season that helped him double his total output from the '21-22 season, when he recorded 11 goals and 50 points in 63 games.

"I'm going to try to continue to grow my game. I thought the season before, obviously, I wasn't scoring," he said. "I lost a lot of confidence in my touch around the net and I found it again last year, and I need to continue on that and grow my confidence in my ability."

"Obviously, playing with great players goes a long way, and on a team like this, we have so many guys and so many weapons that individual success is easier to find when you're on a team like this."