BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons

DETROIT, MI – There will be a stark contrast in opponent from Tuesday to Thursday for the Oilers as they go from facing the NHL's second-lowest scoring team in the Chicago Blackhawks to one of the league's most lethal offences in the Detroit Red Wings.

The Motor City squad is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals for per game at 3.55 and boasts 11 players who have lit the lamp seven or more times this season, presenting Edmonton with a formidable challenge in their quest to tie a franchise record with nine consecutive wins.

"When you have that depth, there's a lot more speed and a team that's usually a little more tenacious," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the Red Wings. "It does give your team a little more challenge. But a team that rolls them and plays that way can't really rely on line matchups as much. So we'll see how the game goes and hopefully we can dictate the play and not worry about what they're doing."