BLOG: Oilers aware of Red Wings weapons

Edmonton aims to continue its strong defensive play against a dangerous Detroit squad that is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals for per game

GettyImages-1246877836
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

DETROIT, MI – There will be a stark contrast in opponent from Tuesday to Thursday for the Oilers as they go from facing the NHL's second-lowest scoring team in the Chicago Blackhawks to one of the league's most lethal offences in the Detroit Red Wings.

The Motor City squad is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals for per game at 3.55 and boasts 11 players who have lit the lamp seven or more times this season, presenting Edmonton with a formidable challenge in their quest to tie a franchise record with nine consecutive wins.

"When you have that depth, there's a lot more speed and a team that's usually a little more tenacious," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of the Red Wings. "It does give your team a little more challenge. But a team that rolls them and plays that way can't really rely on line matchups as much. So we'll see how the game goes and hopefully we can dictate the play and not worry about what they're doing."

Kris talks with the media from Little Caesars Arena on Thursday

The Red Wings blueliners, in particular, have some offensive flare as Shayne Gostisbehere, Moritz Seider and Jake Walman are among their leading point producers this season.

"A reminder for our forwards not getting beat up in the rush, because that's where a lot of offence generates," Coach Knolauch said of defending Detroit's offensive defencemen.

"Their forwards, whether they're hitting those defencemen late or defencemen driving the net, ultimately if you just beat them off the rush or beat them off of the defensive zone or their defensive zone and have a quick reload, you usually take them out of the play and then they're not getting involved."

"You definitely have to know who you're out against," added forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. "They've got some guys who will try to move the puck, jump by you and expose you that way. You've got to make sure that you're taking body, and off of a forecheck you've got to get back quick, make sure we have three, four, five guys come back into the zone, or else they'll be able to find those plays. They're a skilled team and they've got a lot of skill up front, but they also have skill on the back end."

Ryan chats with the media ahead of facing the Red Wings

Dictating the play was something the Oilers struggled with a bit on Tuesday in Chicago as they managed just 15 shots on goal compared to 26 for the Blackhawks.

"We have to play faster, more direct, simpler," Knoblauch said. "I think we were just playing on the perimeter, slowing it down, looking for the perfect play, and ultimately it just slows your game down. So we want to play a little bit faster and definitely need to against this team with the way they've got skill and speed. We're going to have to be much sharper tonight."

During their current win streak, the Oilers have been one of the best defensive teams in the NHL, surrendering just 1.75 goals per game since Dec. 21. Only the Winnipeg Jets and Seattle Kraken have given up fewer goals against during that span.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings (01.11.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Red Wings
PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings (01.10.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Red Wings
FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic

FUTURE WATCH: Lavoie named to AHL All-Star Classic
GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1 (01.09.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Blackhawks 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blackhawks
RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports ALS Super Fund
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.09.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks (01.08.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks
RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Kemp recalled from Bakersfield
GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position

GENE'S BLOG: Playoff Position
GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1 (01.06.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Senators
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Senators
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators (01.06.24)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Senators
RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers

RECAP: Oilers Skills Competition presented by Rogers
RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection

RELEASE: McDavid announced as NHL All-Star selection
RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield

RELEASE: Holloway activated & loaned to Bakersfield
POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists

POST-GAME: McDavid surges past 900 points with goal, four assists