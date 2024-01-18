BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak

EDMONTON, AB – While nobody on the Edmonton Oilers can replicate what Connor McDavid does for this team, they can certainly follow their captain’s lead when it comes to matching his work rate.

“Connor’s a very hardworking guy – whether that's practice or games. I don't think I've ever seen him take a shift off or a practice off,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

“Every drill he does, it's full out 100 percent and as a teammate, it's pretty hard not to follow his suit and just follow his lead because it's infectious in how he approaches the game – whether it's preparation or what he does on the ice.

“The guys aren't going to match his skill and what he does with the puck, but his preparation and work ethic are infectious.”

McDavid extended his personal point streak to 11 games in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with an assist on Ryan McLeod’s game-winner with 3:05 left in regulation, but his efforts away from the puck over Edmonton’s franchise-record win streak are serving as a shining example that there’s more to making an impact than just goals and assists.

“He doesn't need to be the hardest worker every single night, but when you see him being the hardest worker, it drives your team and your team has no choice but to follow his lead,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.