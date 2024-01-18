BLOG: McDavid setting the example during Oilers record win streak

“The guys aren't going to match his skill and what he does with the puck, but his preparation and work ethic are infectious," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said

GettyImages-1246316905
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – While nobody on the Edmonton Oilers can replicate what Connor McDavid does for this team, they can certainly follow their captain’s lead when it comes to matching his work rate.

“Connor’s a very hardworking guy – whether that's practice or games. I don't think I've ever seen him take a shift off or a practice off,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

“Every drill he does, it's full out 100 percent and as a teammate, it's pretty hard not to follow his suit and just follow his lead because it's infectious in how he approaches the game – whether it's preparation or what he does on the ice.

“The guys aren't going to match his skill and what he does with the puck, but his preparation and work ethic are infectious.”

McDavid extended his personal point streak to 11 games in Thursday’s 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs with an assist on Ryan McLeod’s game-winner with 3:05 left in regulation, but his efforts away from the puck over Edmonton’s franchise-record win streak are serving as a shining example that there’s more to making an impact than just goals and assists.

“He doesn't need to be the hardest worker every single night, but when you see him being the hardest worker, it drives your team and your team has no choice but to follow his lead,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

Ryan speaks to the media ahead of Thursday vs. Seattle

Even when he was double-shifted in the late stages of the game with Draisaitl and McLeod, the captain battled to win a wrestling match with Morgan Rielly along the boards to keep the puck moving before he crashed the net and set the screen on McLeod's decisive 3-2 goal.

Edmonton’s leader also contributed five hits against Toronto, which were more than the combined total of the Maple Leafs’ core four of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander as his physicality helped drive Edmonton’s comeback from an early 1-0 deficit in the opening 27 seconds.

“I think over the past 25 to 30 games, his desperation level has ramped up and it's brought our teams up a lot," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I think guys are taking a lot of pride in that, and in the room, we're saying the right things. Even at the start of the year, were saying the right things, but it just wasn't going for us.

“Now you start to turn it around a little bit, but you’ve got to keep going here and it's a long season. We're not even halfway, so it's going to take a lot more.”

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has seen Edmonton's success over their 11-game win streak be driven offensively by McDavid and other elite contributors in Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard, but efforts like their captain's are trickling down to the rest of the group to make it a team effort where every player is carrying out their responsibilities effectively.

"You go through the lineup and a lot of guys are making contributions and we're on quite a winning streak," Knoblauch said. "We haven't relied on just one thing. Our goaltending has been great, but we haven't relied on that every single night stealing us games. We haven't been scoring a ton of goals each night. Connor has been good, but he hasn't scored at his regular pace. He has other games or other stretches during his career, but you just go through the lineup and we're getting contributions for everybody."

Kris addresses the media before the Oilers vs. Kraken matchup

