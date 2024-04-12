BLOG: McDavid feeling confident in quick recovery

EDMONTON, AB – Despite the potential of missing his second straight game on Friday night, Connor McDavid is feeling positive about his progress towards returning from a minor lower-body injury with only a handful of regular-season games left on the Oilers schedule before they begin their quest for the Stanley Cup.

“I feel good,” McDavid said after participating in Friday’s morning skate. “Probably won't go tonight, but I'm feeling good.”

McDavid is questionable to suit up for the second straight game tonight against the Coyotes after taking part this morning in his first practice with teammates in four days. The Oilers captain was keeping his hands warm in some stick-handling drills this morning in hopes of getting back into the lineup sooner rather than later to help his team push for a Pacific Division title over the final five games of the regular season, which will be played over the next seven days.

"We still have lots to play for coming on the stretch," McDavid said. "We keep saying that there's seeding, there's positioning, there's all those types of things – all while maintaining a healthy group.

"I'm not a big believer in resting guys, but with that being said, six games in nine days is a lot. So if we rest guys, that's just the circumstances we're in, but I think you want to be pedal to the metal, foot on the gas all the way to the end and into Game 1."